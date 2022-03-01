A Roscommon-Galway TD is calling for Government action to halt rising fuel prices for motorists.

At a time when the cost of living was already a significant concern in Ireland, the further impacts of the conflict in Ukraine will only deepen people's financial struggles, according to Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

He's calling on Government to soften the blow by reducing excise duty levels on petrol and diesel.

Speaking to Midwest News, Deputy Fitzmaurice says fuel prices have increased significantly over the past 2 years, and motorists need to be given some breathing space....