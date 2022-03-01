Gardai will be out in force across the country today as part of National Slow Down Day.

The speed enforcement operation runs from 7am this morning until 7am tomorrow to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, which is a major contributory factor in road traffic collisions.

Gardai say they'll be conducting high visibility activities, including checkpoints, at 1,300 'speed enforcement zones' across the country as part of National Slow Down Day.

The Road Safety Authority says speeding remains the main factor in road deaths here in Ireland.

It estimates 30 per cent of fatal crashes are caused by speeding.

29 people have been killed on Irish roads so far this year - 15 drivers, three passengers, five motorcyclists and six pedestrians.

Motorists are being urged to slow down, drive at a speed that's appropriate to the conditions, and remember a speed limit is not a target.