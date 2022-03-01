A Co Roscommon Garda who's based in Cavan is still being treated in hospital for concussion after being seriously assaulted in the early hours of yesterday morning.

It happened at 2am in Blacklion, when the officer stopped a car.

The 29-year-old had a gun pointed at him and was attacked and doused in petrol.

He managed to raise the alarm, and the regional armed support unit rushed to the scene where they found their colleague in a disorientated state near his patrol car.

Gardai say there was a strong smell of a flammable accelerant in the air and on his uniform, and he was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment for physical injuries.

The Garda Representative Association says this horrific and vicious assault once again highlights the dangers faced by members on a daily basis while on duty.

Stephen Breen, crime editor with The Irish Sun, says Gardai are still trying to establish a motive for the assault....