Gardai are continuing to appeal for information on a man missing from Castlerea for the past two weeks.

51-year old Donal Peyton was last seen in Castlerea on Monday 14th February.

He's described as 5' 5" in height, of medium build with short brown hair.

When last seen, Donal was wearing blue jeans, a navy padded jacket and tan-coloured shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Castlerea Gardai at 094 - 96 21630 or any Garda station.