Visiting restrictions have been reintroduced at Sligo University Hospital following a Covid-19 outbreak at the facility.

HSE management has confirmed that, due to outbreaks in the hospital as well as a high number of cases in the community, visiting restrictions are in place from today.

The Sligo hospital is currently dealing with Covid outbreaks impacting a number of wards.

Visiting to the affected wards will only be facilitated on compassionate grounds, by contacting the ward manager in advance.

Access for visitors to all other wards is by appointment only, and between 6 and 8pm in the evening.

These visits must be pre-arranged by family members or visitors in advance, and all visitors are asked to wear a surgical mask while in the hospital, and use the hand gel regularly.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Department at Sligo University Hospital is also very busy today with a high number of people attending.

Management say there's ongoing pressure on bed availability, and they regret that many patients are waiting a long time to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

The INMO is reporting 32 patients on trolleys today at the Sligo hospital, with 25 on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital and 32 patients on trolleys at Galway University Hospital.