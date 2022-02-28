This weekend ( 5th and 6th March ), Galway Atlantaquaria and the Marine Institute will support STEPS Engineers Week with a weekend of fun, facts and competitions at Galway Atlantaquaria in Salthill.

The weekend will be dedicated to the Argo float, and showcase the importance of marine engineering.

Argo floats are robotic instruments that drift with the ocean currents and are engineered to move up and down between the surface and a mid-water level collecting data as it travels the ocean.

Galway Atlantaquaria will have an Argo float from the Marine Institute on display over the weekend. Visitors can view this marine robot up close and can take a look inside at the inner workings and electronics that drive it on its mission and can view the full global fleet online and see the data they transmit back via satellite.

Alan Berry, Section Manager of Marine Research Infrastructures at the Marine Institute says the Marine Institute through Argo Ireland is a member of the Euro-Argo Programme and this will be a great opportunity to highlight the significance of marine engineering in providing highly specialised technology that allows us to collect and share vital data from the world’s ocean which would otherwise be next to impossible.

Argo floats distribute real-time information on temperature and salinity down to a depth of 2,000 metres below the ocean's surface. Measuring the temperature and salinity of the ocean is crucial in better understanding climate change and the role of our oceans on our climate.

Book on the Galway Atlantaquaria website at www.nationalaquarium.ie