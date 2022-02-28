The funeral is taking place today of former Mayor of Westport Martin Keane.

Martin served as an Independent Councillor with Westport Town Council for over two decades, and was elected Cathaoirleach in 2008.

He retired from public life in 2014 when town councils were abolished, but he continued his involvement with fundraising and other community events - including his annual Fuel, Food and Toy Appeals for the elderly and disadvantaged in the area.

He was also involved with Mayo Community Games and Westport United football club for many years.

A number of tributes have been paid since Martin passed away at his home on Thursday last.

He's survived by his sister Marie, nieces, nephews and many friends.

His Funeral Mass got underway at 12.30 in St Mary's Church, Westport with burial this afternoon in Drummin Cemetery.