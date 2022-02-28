The public are continuing to wear face coverings on bus services across the region despite the lifting of rules mandating their use.

That’s according to Mark Greaney, Bus Eireann’s National Bus and Rail Union rep for Galway.

The Executive member of the union says there were no reports of people refusing to wear masks on services across the west this morning.

The NBRU spokesman added that the union would have preferred if the rules remained in place, but he was pleased with the large numbers choosing to continue wearing them.

Mark Greaney has been speaking to Midwest News...