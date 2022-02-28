A Garda is being treated at Sligo University Hospital following an assault in Co Cavan in the early hours of this morning.

It happened in the Blacklion area, when at about 2am this morning a Garda on patrol contacted colleagues looking for help.

He was disorientated and unable to explain the exact circumstances of events taking place.

When other Gardai arrived at the scene, their colleague was found in a disorientated state, his uniform was covered in an accelerant, and he had suffered physical injuries.

The Garda was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene in County Cavan has been sealed off for examination and Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardai say a motive for the attack has yet to be determined, but it's very concerning that a member of the force appeared to have been targeted and doused in some form of accelerant.