The funeral is taking place today of a Co Roscommon man, who died in a road traffic collision in New Zealand earlier this month.

37-year old Declan Curley from Clonark in south Roscommon died in an accident in central Wellington on 12th February.

A fundraising campaign was subsequently set up to help with the costs of repatriation.

Declan's Funeral Mass got underway at 12 noon in Our Lady of the Wayside Church in Clonown, with cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 3.30 this afternoon.

He's survived by this parents Tommy and Rena, his partner Sam and her daughter Mia, extended family and friends.

In a post on RIP.ie, his family have thanked the community for their support.