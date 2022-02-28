Mayo county councillors are to seek a meeting with the Minister for Rural and Community Development,Heather Humphreys in an effort to impress on her and her department that Mayo County council can be relied on to implement and manage state funding schemes as required.

Elected councillors held a special meeting of the authority on Friday last in response to the revelation last December that Mayo County Council had to return over a million euro of funding to the Dept of Rural and Community Development because it had not complied with the rules surrounding a funding scheme. The local authority had drawn down monies for works in the county that in some cases had not even started. The scheme demanded that monies could only be drawn down when the works were completed.

On Friday last Minister Humphreys announced 18.5 million euro nationally for projects under the Town and Rural Regeneration scheme and no project in Mayo managed to secure any funding under this latest scheme.

Elected councillors had sought a number of root and branch reviews from council management over recent months to try to identify how such mistakes could have been made. They have now forwarded the findings to the Audit Committee of the council for a final review and according to the Cathaoirleach Michael Smyth a delegation of elected councillors are to seek a meeting directly with Minister Humphreys in an effort to convince her and her officials that Mayo County Council is adhering to department funding rules and regulations.

Cathaoirleach Smyth has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about what was resolved at Friday’s Special meeting of the authority…