Under updated guidance that comes into effect today, facemasks are no longer mandatory in schools, shops or on public transport.

However, public health officials have advised people to use their own judgement on the use of masks in public settings.

In schools many students are arriving back into classrooms today after the midterm break to a number of changes.

Midwest News visited St Joseph’s Girls secondary school in Castlebar this morning, where the wearing of masks in classroom is strongly recommended but no longer compulsory, and many students and teachers appear to be keeping up the practice.

On arrival three transition year students in the school - Aoife, Hazel and Caoimhe had their masks on, and we asked them how they felt about the mandatory lifting of face coverings and the changes being introduced from today…

Marie McCabe is the Principal of St Joseph’s and she explained that while the government’s lifting of most of the remaining restrictions is welcome , the emphasis in St Joseph’s is to keep students, staff and their families safe..