Lahardane Community Centre will be open from today (Monday) to Thursday for donations to assist the people of Ukraine.

The centre will be open each evening from 7.30pm to 9.30pm as a drop off centre for items like;

- Blankets, bed sheets, towels, sleeping bags

- Underwear for children and women

- Warm coats, tracksuit bottoms, jumpers, rain coats

- hygiene items such as: nappies, toothpaste /brush, tampons / sanitary towels, wet wipes and shampoo / body wash etc

- Dry food that has long expiry date and does not need to be refrigerated: baby milk / baby food, pasta / rice, energy bars, cereals and maybe some treats

- medical equipment kits, such as paracetamol /ibuprofen, plasters, bandages, ointment cream and anything you may think can help the Ukraine citizens.