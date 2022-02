Teachers and parents support the continued wearing of face masks by 9 to 12 year olds in schools.

A survey carried out the National Public Health Emergency Team found that while teachers had reported that mask-wearing had gone more smoothly than expected, 46% of children themselves said they wanted to stop wearing them.

However 38% of 9 to 12 year olds were happy to continue wearing masks in class, while 7% were in favour because it would protect others.