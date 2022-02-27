

Almost all remaining Covid-19 restrictions will cease from midnight tonight.

It includes the removal of rules around mask wearing and social distancing.

Mandatory mask wearing will cease for all settings but healthcare.

In schools and early learning facilities, pods, social distancing and staggering of breaks will no longer be necessary.

Infection prevention and control measures are still advised, including ventilating classrooms and encouraging hygiene measures.

Those who contract Covid-19 will still have to isolate for seven days.

Unboosted over 55-year-olds, pregnant women and the immunocompromised will still have to isolate and get a PCR test if they are exhibiting Covid symptoms.

Household contacts and carers of high-risk individuals will have to do the same.

If you are a close contact with no symptoms, you will no longer need a test unless you are a healthcare worker who is a household close contact.