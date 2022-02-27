The Foreign Affairs Minister says the government plans to shut Irish airspace to all Russian aircraft, in response to its actions in Ukraine.

Simon Coveney says Ireland also supports new sanctions, ahead of a meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers later.

They're expected to include plans for EU States to expel Russian diplomats.

It comes as pressure grows for the Russian Ambassador to be expelled from Ireland, with 35 Fianna Fail TD's and Senators the latest to urge action.

Senator Timmy Dooley says Yuri Filatov has repeatedly lied about the invasion of Ukraine