Nursing Homes Ireland is calling on visitors to wear facemasks in nursing homes.

It's due to surging outbreaks of covid 19 in these settings.

There were 320 outbreaks of coronavirus in nursing homes, including 43 new outbreaks this past week.

People won't have to wear masks in schools, shops or on public transport when restrictions ease further tomorrow.

But Nursing Homes Ireland Chief Executive Tadhg Daly says it's still better to wear them in nursing homes