The popularity of Fine Gael has dipped to its lowest level in over 15 years, according to a new poll.

Support for the party now stands at 20 percent.

The Red C poll in today's Business Post shows support for Fine Gael this month has dropped one point to 20 percent - the party's lowest rating since the paper began its polling back in 2005.

Sinn Fein remains the most popular party in the country for the third month in a row, on 33 percent.

While support for Fianna Fail, is up 2 points to 17.

The Green Party has fallen 1 point to 5 percent.

The Social Democrats are down one point to 4, while the Labour party remains on 3 percent.

Solidarity - People Before Profit are up one to 3 percent, while Aontu remain on 2 percent.

Independents remain at 11 - while 7 percent of people polled say they were undecided on who to vote for.