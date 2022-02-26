Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 51 year old Donal Peyton who was last seen in Castlerea on Monday 14th February 2022.

Donal is described as being 5’ 5” in height, of medium build, with short brown hair. When last seen he was wearing light blue jeans, a navy padded jacket and tan coloured shoes.

Anyone with information on Donal’s whereabouts is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.