Mayo Deputy Dara Calleary favours the selection process for the Board of Udaras na Gaeltachta returning to an election format in Gaeltacht communities.

A public consultation has opened as part of the review of the selection/election process in relation to the matter.

The current system for composition of the board is based on a selection/nomination process however, prior to 2012 a majority of the Board members were appointed by public elections.

The public and interested organisations will be afforded the opportunity to share their suggestions in writing with the Department between now and the 25th of March.

Recommendations and opinions received as a result of the public consultation process shall be included with the aim of completing all work by July.

Fianna Fail Deputy Dara Calleary is urging the Mayo Gaeltacht community to have their say on the matter...