There are a number of housing estates in Ballina that are not under Mayo County Council ownership which is causing a number of problems.

Fine Gael Councillor John O'Hara says if public lighting isn't working or there is a pothole to be filled, in these estates it won't be done.

Cllr. O'Hara says every person that bought a house in these estates paid 20,000 to the council to provide these facilities.

He says it's not fair on anyone who has paid these levies and is now calling on the council and Irish Water to address councillors at the next Ballina Municipal District meeting.

Cllr. O'Hara has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Michael D McAndrew.