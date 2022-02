Mayo Mountain rescue assisted in locating a missing person in the Ballycroy area last night.

At around 10:20pm last night Mayo Mountain Rescue were tasked by An Garda Siochana to assist with lowland search for missing person in Ballycroy area.

Two MMRT search teams were deployed to search lowland bog area in close proximity to last seen location of casualty.

The casualty was located safe and well at shortly after 7:30am this morning.