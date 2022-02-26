The Newport Rocky Mountain high Gravel off road event takes place on Sunday February 27th.

Participants will be checking in from 8am at Hotel Newport, it's in the centre of the town and there will be a lot of traffic around with participants cycling to and from the venue.

The entrance to Burrishoole GAA grounds on the Glenhest road will also be busy as participants will park there from 8 to 10am.

The event itself starts at 10am with a lap of the Quay before heading out the Mulraney road N59 to Burrishoole bridge where participants take the right turn for the Derrada road to the Furnace lakes before heading to the gravel off road sectors at Lettermaghera (known locally for one of the Burrishoole walks).

Cyclists will remain on the Rocky mountain way till the Ridgepool near Mulraney before heading back up onto the trails again.

Cyclists will return to the main road at approximately 11.30am, cycling past the Marian institute and taking a right turn at Furnace crossroad onto the Nephin drive Shramore road back to Newport.

The majority of the cyclists are from outside Connacht so please give them a hearty West of Ireland welcome.

The finish will be outside Kelly's Butchers and Hotel Newport from 11.45 to 1pm

Dog and sheep owners please be aware of the cyclist.

Motorist please allow 1.5m when passing

Organisers are sorry for any inconvenience caused.