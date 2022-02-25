A coroner has suggested that an expert be commissioned to examine how Ireland as a country dealt with the Covid pandemic in particular in hospital settings.

Mr Patrick O'Connor, Coroner for Mayo made the comments after hearing evidence from 25 witnesses at the inquest of a 17-year-old Leaving student who died from Covid-19.

Sally Maaz of Ballyhaunis, who had an underlying congenital heart condition, was admitted to a Covid-19 ward 10 days before she died in April 2020.

Her parents are questioning the circumstances around her death.

The inquest into her death held in Swinford Courthouse, heard two days of evidence from up to 25 witnesses including Abudul Maaz, father of Sally, and hospital staff from Mayo University Hospital who were involved in her care.

Following the completion of the evidence, Mr O'Connor adjourned the inquest until April 11 to allow legal representatives for both the Maaz family and Mayo University Hospital to make submissions on the appropriate verdict and any recommendations he should make.

Mr O'Connor said that when coming to a verdict he had to be mindful not only of the Maaz family but for the 6,500 people who died from Covid-19 in Ireland during the pandemic.

He said that he would like to see how Ireland handled the pandemic explored further.

Mr O'Connor asked for both legal teams to have their submissions completed by March 16 and said if there are no issues arising from the submissions he will give his verdict on April 11 in Swinford Courthouse.