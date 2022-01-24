Details

Funding of up to one million euro is being offered for coastal upgrade projects over the next two years.

Local authorities in coastal areas are being encouraged to apply for government funding to improve pier and harbour infrastructure.

The scheme will cover up to 85 percent of a project's cost.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine says the 35 million fund was set up in response to Brexit and its economic impact on fishing communities.

Mayo Fianna Fail Deputy Dara Calleary told Midwest News that this is significant funding for the county’s piers and harbours...

  • Jan 24, 2022

    Shop where winning Galway EuroMillions raffle prize was purchased revealed

    The National Lottery have confirmed the winning selling locations of the three winning tickets in Friday night’s special EuroMillions Raffle draw which are worth €1 million each. The Galway player purchased their Normal Play ticket at the Spar store in…
  • Jan 24, 2022

    Phased return to the office begins following easing of restrictions

    A public health expert says the easing of almost all covid restrictions is 'the right thing to do'. Workers can return to offices on a phased basis starting today, while pubs, restaurants and nightclubs are already open at their usual times. Social distancing…
  • Jan 24, 2022

    Sinn Fein tables motion calling for a hybrid Leaving Cert model

    Sinn Fein is putting forward a Dail motion this week on recommending a hybrid model for the Leaving Cert. It wants to see a mix of written exams and accredited grades this year, ahead of further talks with the Education Minister. It comes after similar calls…
  • Jan 24, 2022

    HSA to carry out increased number of farm visits in the coming weeks

    The Health and Safety Authority will be carrying out an increased number of farm visits over the next two weeks. The HSA says the inspection campaign coincides with calving season. Suckler farmers are being urged to have extra help available, and a plan in…
  • Jan 24, 2022

    Gardaí investigate alleged sexual assaults in Sligo

    Gardaí are investigating allegations of a number of alleged sexual assaults on teenage girls near Sligo Town over the weekend. It’s reported that a house and part of a GAA grounds at Ballydoogan have been sealed off as potential crime scenes. Two teenagers…
  • Jan 23, 2022

    Sligo Gardai appealing for witnesses following a number of alleged assaults in the town yesterday

    Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for witnesses in relation to a number of alleged assaults that occurred near Sligo Town yesterday evening, Saturday, 22nd, January. Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Ballydoogan, Oakfield and Maugheraboy areas of…
  • Jan 23, 2022

    Galway Deputy hits out at recent increase in toll charges

    The recent increases in toll charges are putting another burden on already hard-pressed motorists and should be reversed. That's according to Galway East TD Sean Canney, who says motorists are already under pressure with increasing insurance costs, and fuel…
  • Jan 23, 2022

    Searches resume in Connemara for missing Galway man

    Searches for a missing Galway man have resumed and are underway in the Maam cross area. 32-year-old Stephen Cunningham has been missing since early November. His car, A Silver Volkswagen Passat was found at Bunnakill, Maam Cross. It is believed this car may…
  • Jan 23, 2022

    Call on Sligo Co Co to prepare a plan for return of live events

    Sligo County Council needs to prepare a plan for the return of live events across the county. That's the view of Fine Gael councillor Thomas Walsh who raised the matter at this month’s meeting of the local authority. Councillor Walsh says, as we see the…
  • Jan 23, 2022

    Latest Covid-19 figures

    The Department of Health has confirmed a further 4,731 cases of Covid 19 confirmed by PCR test. A further 3,395 people have also registered a positive antigen test online. There are 845 patients being treated in Irish hospitals with the virus, 79 of whom are…
  • Jan 23, 2022

    Location of Galway EuroMillions raffle winner revealed

    The National Lottery have confirmed the locations of the three winning tickets in Friday night’s special EuroMillions Raffle draw. The winning tickets, worth €1 million each, were sold in Galway City and in two neighbouring towns in West Cork, Clonakilty and…
  • Jan 23, 2022

    Accredited grades may still be on the table for 2022

    The company responsible for the Leaving Cert accredited grades process last year has been engaged with Department of Education officials about how to run a similar model this year, amid calls from students who want an exam alternative. While there is a…
  • Jan 23, 2022

    Call on Government to tackle rising fertiliser costs

    There's a call on the Government to intervene to tackle skyrocketing fertilizer prices. Independent Cork South-West TD Michael Collins says the cost has soared from 300 euro per tonne to 900 euro. He says the spiralling price of fertliser will destroy Irish…
  • Jan 23, 2022

    Restaurants Association of Ireland says lifting of restrictions is very positive for hospitality

    The Restaurants Association of Ireland is describing the lifting of restrictions as 'very positive' for hospitality. Almost all covid restrictions have been removed, with pubs, restaurants and nightclubs allowed return to normal hours. Digital Covid Certs…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    Over 10,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed

    The Department of Health has confirmed a further 6,689 cases of Covid 19 through PCR tests - while a further 3,911 people registered a positive antigen test online. The number of Covid patients being treated for Covid 19 in ICU has fallen to its lowest level…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    Galway publican says lifting of restrictions takes huge workload off hospitality sector

    The Chair of the Galway Vintners has welcomed the easing of restrictions as ‘fantastic news for everyone in rural Ireland’. Joe Sheridan of Walsh’ Bar in Dunmore says it’s time for businesses and society to repair and get back to a new normal. The Fianna Fail…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    Mayo disability rights activist says easing of restrictions sparks concern for cocooners

    A Mayo-based disability rights activist is advising that the easing of restrictions will be met with concern from some cohorts. Achill woman Catherine Gallagher says that those with compromised immune systems and other underlying conditions still face a…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    Two taken to hospital following South Mayo crash

    Two people were taken to hospital following a three vehicle road traffic collision in South Mayo this morning. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the N84 between Kilmaine and Ballinrobe. The incident occurred just outside…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    New millionaire in Galway following special Euromillions raffle

    Three people in Ireland have become millionaires following last night’s special Euromillions raffle draw. One was sold in Galway while two of the winning tickets were sold in Cork. The draw guaranteed 100 players across Europe would each win one of the…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    N84 closed in South Mayo following three vehicle crash

    Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the N84 between Kilmaine and Ballinrobe. The incident occurred just outside Kilmaine in the Ballymartin area at around 10:55am this morning. Fire and…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    Galway man faces 20 years jail for 'assault' on a flight to the US

    A Galway man who refused to wear a mask during a flight from Dublin to New York and threw a can at another passenger faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of assault, the US Justice Department said. 29-year-old Shane McInerney is alleged to have behaved…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    Cleaners working for private contractors in public hospitals included in €1,000 Covid bonus

    SIPTU cleaners who work in public hospitals are to be rewarded for their efforts on the frontline during the pandemic. The union says the Tanaiste Leo Varadkar's given a commitment that they'll get the 1,000 euro covid bonus. The cleaners and other low paid…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    Over 23% of 5-11 year olds registered for vaccination

    Over 23 per cent of 5 to 11 year olds have been signed up for a Covid vaccine. They've been registered by their parents or guardians over the past three weeks. The portal only opened for this age-group on January 3rd, after NIAC gave it the green light last…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    Covid numbers in hospital fall for fifth consecutive day

    The number of people being treated for Covid 19 in Irish hospitals has fallen for the fifth day in a row. Today 836 patients are in hospital, a drop of 56 on yesterday. There are 77 patients with the virus at Galway University Hospital the highest in the…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    Employers can force return to workplace if contracts oblige

    Employees won't have a right to refuse to return to the office if it's in their contract of employment. A phased return to the workplace is due to start on Monday after a widespread easing of restrictions. From today bars and restaurants can return to normal…
  • Jan 22, 2022

    'Offshoot' of Omicron under surveillance in the UK

    An 'offshoot' of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is being monitored by UK officials. Although cases of BA-2 are still very low in Britain, it's taken hold in Denmark.
  • Jan 22, 2022

    Gardaí renew appeal for information on aggravated burglary in Sligo

    Gardai are renewing their appeal for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Co Sligo on Tuesday evening. At about 7pm, a number of men forced their way into a property on the N59 in Skreen, and assaulted a man in his 70's. The victim was taken to Sligo…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Taoiseach announces easing of almost all Covid restrictions from tomorrow

    The Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed the lifting of nearly all restrictions from 6am tomorrow. The wearing of masks, where currently required, will continue, as advised by the National Public Health Emergency Team. The advice on close contacts, symptoms…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Over 11,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    11,161 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening. It includes 6,597 positive PCR tests, and 4,564 antigen tests. 892 Covid patients are in hospital, down four from yesterday, while the ICU figure is down two, to 88. Over 2.6 million boosters or…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Former CEO of North Western Health Board and Chair of North West Radio dies

    The death of has taken place of Sligo's Donal O'Shea, former Chairperson of the North West Radio Group, a previous sister station to Midwest radio. Mr O’Shea was also a former CEO of the old North Western Health Board and held the position between 1972 and…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Gardaí seize €18,000 worth of drugs and cash in Mayo

    Gardaí seized €18,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cash in Castlebar yesterday under Operation Tara. The Mayo Divisional Drugs Unit seized €17,500 worth of suspected cocaine and approximately €500 in cash on lands in the Castlebar area shortly after 5.30pm…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    It's an opportunity for people to make submissions

    A national consultation on the future development of Ireland’s railways is currently being conducted by the consultants Arup. This consultation is important for future rail connectivity along the Atlantic Economic Corridor. It is an opportunity for people in…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Students and staff at Scoil Phadraig Westport welcome Charlie Bird today

    Former RTÉ news reporter Charlie Bird received an emotional welcome today from the 340 pupils at Scoil Phádraig Westport during a visit in advance of his ‘Climb With Charlie’ fundraiser on Croagh Patrick on 2nd April. The principal, staff and pupils invited…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Mayo Chair of the Vintners welcomes the return of normality as Covid restrictions on hospitality to go

    The Mayo Vintners Chairman, Alan Gielty is delighted that normality is on its way back, as NPHET yesterday approved the easing of almost all Covid-19 restrictions. The government is expected to announce the timeline for the lifting of the restrictions later…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Vaccination of children needs to be encouraged according to public health expert

    A public health expert says we must encourage the vaccination of children as a priority. Trinity College Dublin Associate Professor Tomás Ryan says this is because Omicron will still be spreading through our schools. 10,571 new cases of Covid-19 have been…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Galway East deputy experiences online abuse and feels physically vulnerable in her constituency offices

    Galway East based Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has been dealing with an onslaught of online abuse in recent days, after she spoke in the Dail earlier this week about how she had felt physically threatened by a male in her Portumna constituency office last…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Meatloaf has passed away aged 74

    US singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74. A statement on his Facebook page says he passed away with his wife Deborah by his side. He sold over 100 million albums worldwide, featuring his well-known hits "Bat Out Of Hell" and "I'd Do Anything For Love".…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Galway has the lowest Covid death rate nationally

    Mayo has the second highest Covid death rate nationally while Galway has the lowest number of deaths of people with the virus. Louth has the highest Covid death rate in the country. According to new figures, three of the top five counties are in the border…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Strong indications that almost all Covid restrictions to be lifted very soon

    NPHET has approved the easing of almost all Covid-19 restrictions with Cabinet Ministers meeting later to agree a timeline. It's expected the hospitality sector, including nightclubs, will return to normal opening hours over the coming days. There was relief…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Time running out for one Mayo Match 5 Lotto winner to collect his/her prize

    The National Lottery are continuing to appeal to Lotto players in Mayo, Cork, and Limerick to check their tickets carefully from two draws in October as three Match 5 prizes remain unclaimed. Lotto players in Mayo are urged to check their old Lotto tickets…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    An elderly man fatally injured in a three car collision near Athenry yesterday

    A man was fatally injured in a three car collision in county Galway yesterday. The collision occurred near Athenry, on the M6 westbound between Junction 18 and Junction 19 at approximately 2pm yesterday afternoon. The driver of one of the cars, a man in his…
  • Jan 21, 2022

    Gardai investigating vandalism in a Sligo town

    Gardaí in Collooney are investigating a number of incidents where moving vehicles have been hit with stones and eggs in the Collooney area of Sligo. In addition to damaging vehicles, gardai say such incidents pose a serious risk of injury to motorists and…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Number of Covid positive patients in ICU's today nationally is 90

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,523 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Wednesday 19 January, 5,048 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. As of 8am today, 896 COVID-19 patients…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Erris community mourn the death of local shopkeeper and pyrite campaigner

    The sudden death of Erris shopkeeper and pyrite campaigner, Michael Healy has shocked and saddened the local community. Michael, of Corclough West, Belmullet and Healy’s shop, Binghamstown, was one of the first people to highlight the pyrite issue in Mayo. He…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Funeral takes place tomorrow of Roscommon native, one of Ireland's oldest women

    The death has taken place of one of Ireland's oldest women. Margaret Coleman nee Corcoran, a native of Fairymount in Co Roscommon, passed away earlier this week in her 106th year. As a young woman, she trained as a nurse in England and lived in the UK until…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Tanaiste indicates hospitality opening hours could be extended next week

    A quicker than planned easing of Covid restrictions over the coming weeks is expected to be recommended after NPHET met this morning to consider the spread of the virus and what's possible over the coming weeks. It's expected the curfew on the hospitality…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    National Ploughing Championships set for a big comeback this year

    Representatives of the National Ploughing Championships say they've had a very constructive meeting with the Taoiseach and Agriculture Minister. According to organisers the event is set for a huge comeback this year after a 2 year absence It's due to take…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Mayo deputy says new scheme to support workers in the music industry will open next week

    A new Government scheme will open next week to support people working in the music sector, who've been badly impacted by the ongoing Covid pandemic. An additional €4 million has been allocated for the Music & Entertainment Assistance Scheme, and the opening…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Works to get underway next month on Blanemore Forest Walk, Moygownagh

    Blanemore Forest Walk in Moygownagh will be closed to the public from 7th February for 8-10 weeks. Coillte will be temporarily closing the walking trail at the e woods, to facilitate the felling and safe extraction of timber (via the south entrance). Signage…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Local Senator and deputy discuss the merits of Covid bonus payment for frontline healthcare workers

    Since yesterday’s government announcement of an additional Public Holiday this year to acknowledge the contribution of all frontline workers over the past two years, and a once-off €1,000 tax free payment payment for healthcare workers who worked on the…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Ballina publican looks forward to lifting of 8pm curfew

    An easing of Covid restrictions will happen 'within days' according to the Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath. NPHET has been meeting today to make a series of recommendations to Government for exiting restrictions, and an announcement is expected…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Local community outraged at attack on elderly man, says Sligo Councillor

    The Co Sligo community of Skreen and Dromard are outraged that an elderly man was attacked earlier this week during a robbery at his property. That's according to Independent Councillor Michael Clarke. On Tuesday evening at about 7pm, a number of men forced…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Death of Roscommon woman in her 106th year

    The death has taken place of one of Ireland's oldest women. Margaret Coleman nee Corcoran, a native of Fairymount in Co Roscommon, passed away earlier this week in her 106th year. As a young woman, she trained as a nurse in England and lived in the UK until…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Dr Kathleen Lynn's 1916 medal to go under the hammer

    A medal presented to a Mayo woman for her part in the 1916 Rising is to go under the hammer. Renowned revolutionary Kathleen Lynn was born in Mullafarry, Killala and was the daughter of a Church of Ireland rector. She was educated at Alexandra College in…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Two men arrested following Galway drugs seizure released

    Two men arrested in Galway following an €85,00 cash and drugs seizure have been released without charge. Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday evening, Gardai attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a house in the Ballybane…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Work to start early next month on Cong village enhancement scheme

    Work is to start early next month on an enhancement scheme for the village of Cong. The Rising of the Waters project will cost in the region of €160,000 - and is being funded by the Town & Village Renewal Scheme and Mayo County Council. It will see the…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Mayo people have donated over 45,000 Covid vaccines to poorer countries

    The people of Mayo have now donated over 45,000 Covid-19 vaccines to the world's poorest countries. UNICEF Ireland has revealed that Mayo people donated 18,000 vaccines at Christmas, under their "Get A Vaccine, Give A Vaccine" campaign - bringing the county's…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Meeting today to discuss 2022 Leaving Cert format

    A key meeting of the advisory group on planning for the State exams is due to take place today. The State Exams Advisory Group is expected to hear the views of representative bodies and consider the most appropriate arrangements. The Minister for Education…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    NPHET meets today to consider lifting Covid restrictions

    NPHET is expected to give the green light to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions when it meets later. The timeframe and manner at which measures like the 8pm curfew will be relaxed will form the basis of discussions. A final decision on any recommendations…
  • Jan 20, 2022

    Two men arrested following Galway drugs seizure

    Two men have been arrested in Galway following the seizure of €85,500 worth of cash and drugs. Shortly after 8pm on Tuesday evening, Gardai attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant at a house in the Ballybane area. Over…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Thousands of empty homes and buildings in Mayo, despite housing shortages

    Thousands of properties in every county in the West and Northwest are vacant or derelict, despite Ireland's ongoing housing crisis. That's according to a new report from the Northern & Western Regional Assembly, which shows almost 45,000 properties are lying…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    52 deaths notified in the past week of people with Covid 19

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6,843 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In addition, on Monday 17 January, 5,295 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. There has been a total of 6,087 deaths related…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    New Bishop appointed to the Church of Ireland Diocese of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe

    The appointment has been announced of Bishop Michael Burrows as the new Church of Ireland Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe. The Catholic Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy has welcomed the appointment saying Bishops Burrows begins his ministry here at an…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Ombudsman for Children fully supports students not happy with plans for Leaving Cert 2022

    It’s frustrating that, just five months out from the beginning of the exam period, and as we enter the third calendar year of this pandemic, we are once again debating the way forward for the Leaving Certificate students. That’s the view of the Ombudsman for…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Number of Covid patients in hospitals nationally dropping

    The number of Covid patients in hospital has fallen to its lowest level in over two weeks. The figure dropped to 910 this morning - after rising to 1,063 nine days ago. The highest in the entire pandemic was over 2,000, and that occurred a year ago. Donegal…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Minister says its tough to decide who should be awarded Covid bonuses

    Healthcare staff who worked in situations where they were exposed to Covid-19 are set to get a 1,000 euro, tax-free pandemic bonus. It will include the likes of Defence Forces staff seconded to test centres and student nurses. Private hospice and nursing…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Role of family carers missed as government announces pandemic bonus for some healthcare workers

    Family Carers Ireland has called on the government to recognise the vital role of family carers during Covid-19 in helping to keep loved ones safe by extending the €1,000 Covid bonus to all full time family carers. Catherine Cox, Head of Communications and…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Cabinet approves bonus for healthcare workers, and additional Bank Holiday

    The Cabinet has given the go-ahead for an extra Bank Holiday on March 18th this year - the day after St Patrick's Day. It will move to St Brigid's Day from 2023. Ministers also approved a once off, tax free € 1,000 bonus for frontline healthcare workers who…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    XL stores in Castlebar have a good record selling lucky Lotto tickets

    It was Laura’s XL store in Castlebar that sold the lucky quick pick 19 million euro National Lottery ticket on Saturday last. The store is owned by local business woman Laura Scriney. Laura took to the helm of the business just over two years ago. The winner…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Winning €19m Lotto ticket was a Quick Pick, bought on Saturday

    The winning weekend Lotto ticket, worth over €19 million, was a Quick Pick ticket bought on the day of the draw - last Saturday - at Laura's XL store on Hopkins Road in Castlebar. The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner has come forward, and is now…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Leaving Cert students protesting today over format for this year's exams

    A number of Leaving Cert students across counties Mayo and Roscommon are staying home from school today and taking part in a digital social media protest, as part of a call for a hybrid Leaving Cert to be held this year. Sixth year students are holding a…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Man arrested in investigation into organised crime in Sligo

    A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into organised crime in Sligo. The man who's in his mid 20s was arrested in Co. Galway yesterday. He's the second man to be questioned over the inquiry and is being detained at Sligo Garda station…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    County councils warned to keep dogs off Blue Flag beaches

    Local authorities in all coastal counties - including Mayo, Sligo and Galway - have been told they must keep dogs off their Blue Flag beaches if they want to maintain the coveted international award. Dogs, apart from assistance dogs, are already banned from…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Man assaulted during aggravated burglary in Co Sligo

    Gardai are appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Co Sligo yesterday evening. At about 7pm, a number of men forced their way into a property on the N59 in Skreen, and assaulted a man in his 70's. The victim was taken to Sligo University…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Lucky Laura's XL store sells €19 million Lotto ticket

    Laura's XL store on Hopkins Road in Castlebar will be centre of attention today, as it's been revealed as the shop that sold the weekend Lotto ticket worth over €19 million. The store - run by Laura Scriney - is located just off Market Square in the town…
  • Jan 19, 2022

    Castlebar shop that sold record-breaking Lotto jackpot is revealed

    The National Lottery has confirmed the store that sold the weekend Lotto ticket worth over €19 million. The winning ticket was bought at Laura's XL store on Hopkins Road in Castlebar - opposite Dunnes Stores and adjacent to New Look. Midwest News can also…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Daily Covid-19 figures released

    11,683 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland today. 5,767 of these were positive PCR tests, while 5,916 people registered a positive antigen tests through the HSE portal. There are currently 979 COVID patients in hospital, of which 93 patients…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Mayo TD wants restrictions on hospitality lifted next week

    The Health Minister says the Covid restrictions should be eased as soon as public health experts deem it possible. The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Thursday, with renewed confidence in Government that some restrictions can begin to…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Heritage award for Clonalis House in Castlerea

    Clonalis House in Castlerea has won a prestigious heritage award. The historic house and estate was the ancestral home of the O'Connor family, former Kings of Connacht and High Kings of Ireland. Clonalis House has been lovingly restored over the years, and…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Man arrested in Ashling Murphy murder investigation

    A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Ashling Murphy. He had been treated in a Dublin hospital since last Thursday - after suffering self-inflicted injuries. The 23-year-old victim was killed last Wednesday while out for a run at a…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    No indication yet from the National Lottery Office if 19 million euro ticket holder has made contact with its office

    The shop in which the weekend 19 million euro winning Lotto ticket was bought in Castlebar will be revealed tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. The National Lottery Office says it will reveal the exact location early tomorrow morning, but has not indicated as yet,…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Mayo has second-highest number of vacant houses in the country

    Mayo has the second-highest number of vacant houses in the country. The number of vacant dwellings in Ireland exceeded 90,000 at the end of last year - which represents over 4% of the national housing stock. Leitrim had the country's highest residential…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Drop in Covid patient numbers at GUH but it remains the worst impacted hospital

    979 people in hospital with Covid-19 today, down 27 on yesterday’s figure. Galway University Hospital continues to have the highest number of Covid-positive patients nationally at 78- down 6 on the previous 24 hours. Elsewhere there are 33 patients with the…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Funding secured for minor flood mitigation works in Sligo, Galway and Leitrim

    Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan, has announced the approval of applications under the Office of Public Works’ Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme to Galway, Leitrim and Sligo…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Roscommon TD supports calls for hybrid Leaving Cert format

    A Roscommon Galway Deputy is supporting calls from students to have this year’s Leaving Cert run in a hybrid format. Sinn Fein TD Claire Kerrane joined students from St Cuan’s College in Castleblackeney yesterday during their lunchtime demonstration on the…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    High number of patients on trolleys waiting for admission to hospitals across the region today

    There are 29 patients on trolleys today waiting for admission to Mayo University Hospital. That’s according to the latest trolley watch figures from the IMNO. Galway University Hospital has the second highest number of patients nationally today waiting on…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Closing date this Friday for submissions to All Island Strategic Rail Review consultation paper

    The closing dates for submissions to the All Island Strategic Rail Review consultation paper is this Friday (21st January) The consultation paper is deemed important for the future rail connectivity along the Atlantic Economic Corridor. For more details:…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    3.2 million euro new extended A&E facilities opened at SUH

    The new 3.2 million euro extended A&E facilities at University Hospital, Sligo are now operational. The expansion consists of a modular two storey building at the front of the hospital with a new ED reception area, an area for COVID-19 assessment and a…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    40 new jobs for Sligo

    Cybersecurity company, Advantio is set to create 40 jobs over the next three years with the establishment of its HQ in Sligo. Advantio, was established in 2009 and is one of Europe’s leading privately owned Cybersecurity firms and is the Cybersecurity Partner…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Gardaí are investigating numerous burglaries in North Mayo

    Gardaí are investigating a burglary which was reported on Sunday at a residence in Lahardane. The incident is believed to have occurred at approximately 8.30pm. Damage was caused to a door at the property and a sum of cash was taken. No arrests have been made…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Campaign underway in Mayo to give Old Irish Goat legal protection

    A campaign is under way in Mulranny to give legal protection to the Old Irish Goat, a rare species indigenous to Ireland. The breed is critically endangered, with an estimated population of less than 300, with the goat essentially being cross-bred out of…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Roscommon Deputy doesn't believe climate emission reduction targets will be met

    An Oireachtas committee will today hear agriculture won't meet its emissions targets without new technology. The Department of Agriculture will say new farming methods are needed - and they're currently not in the marketplace. The sector is supposed to reduce…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Final decision on Leaving Cert format will be made next week

    A final decision on the format for this year's Leaving Cert will be made next week, according to a junior minister. A survey of students found over two thirds want a combination of accredited grades or the option of sitting the exams. At present, the Leaving…
  • Jan 18, 2022

    Man appears before court charged in connection with organised crime in Sligo

    A man appeared before a special sitting of Sligo District Court at 9pm last night. A man in his mid-30s was arrested at Dublin Airport on Tuesday last in connection with an investigation into organised crime. The man was detained at Sligo Garda Station under…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Latest Covid-19 figures

    The Dept of Health has been notified of 6,329 confirmed cases of Covid 19 today from PCR tests. In addition, 4,810 people registered a positive antigen test yesterday through the HSE portal. There are currently 1,006 Covid patients in hospital,with 97 of…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    HSE urges people to take booster vaccines, rather than wasting them

    The HSE is calling on people to get a booster dose this week, in a bid to reduce vaccine waste. As many as 220 thousand doses may have to be thrown away at the end of the month as they're due to expire. The surge in cases over Christmas has meant many people…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Inquest adjourned into death of Latvian man in Castlebar last March

    Gardai revealed today that a prosecution is pending in relation to the death of a 45-year-old Latvian national in Castlebar last year. Inspector Senan Wall told a coroner’s court that directions to prosecute had been received from the DPP in relation to the…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Aer Lingus Knock to London Gatwick service suspended until March 12th

    The Aer Lingus service from Ireland West Airport Knock to London, Gatwick was again suspended at the start of this month. The daily service is not running since January 5th and will not return until the 12th of March. The service only resumed last month,…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Day Break Main St, Castlebar is one of eight Mayo shops that sold Match 5 plus Bonus tickets in weekend National Lottery

    Eight shops in Mayo sold Match 5 plus Bonus tickets in last Saturday night's National Lottery Draw and each of those winners receives 36,687 euro. Day Break, Main Street, Castlebar was one of the eight, and a 15 million euro lotto ticket was sold in the same…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Castlebar and Lotto wins are no stangers

    The identity of Ireland's largest ever national lotto win is not yet known. It was confirmed today by the National Lottery Office that the ticket was sold in Castlebar, however, where in Castlebar has not been revealed. Mayo's county town has had a…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Funeral takes place of journalist Jim Fahy

    The funeral has taken place of well-known journalist Jim Fahy, who worked as the RTE Western correspondent for many years. A native of Co Galway, Mr Fahy passed away on Friday evening at the age of 75, following a brief illness. His Funeral Mass at Tuam…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    172 new jobs created in Mayo last year by LEO-supported businesses

    172 new jobs were created in Co Mayo last year by over 200 small businesses, supported by the Local Enterprise Office. The 2021 annual report for the Local Enterprise Offices shows the net jobs created in Mayo was 46. During a very difficult year for small…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Over 2,000 Covid cases in Mayo in first week of 2022

    Latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows there were 2,232 new cases of Covid-19 in Mayo in the first week of the New Year. As a result of the surge in Omicron cases, there were almost 89,000 new cases identified nationally in the first…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Lotto excitement at fever pitch in Castlebar

    Lotto excitement is at fever pitch in Castlebar - which has now been christened Europe's Luckiest Town, after it was confirmed this morning that the winning ticket in Saturday night's draw - worth over €19 million euro - was sold in Castlebar. The ticket…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Sligo Deputy calls for an end to current restrictions on the hospitality sector

    Sligo-Leitrim Independent TD Marc MacSharry wants to see the curfew on the hospitality sector lifted as soon as possible. The former Fianna Fail backbencher has criticised suggestions that current covid restrictions will be lifted on a phased basis. Tanaiste…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to a golf course in Sligo

    Gardaí are investigating an incident of 'criminal damage' to the local golf club in Rosses Point, Co. Sligo at the weekend. A vehicle drove on the fairways and caused significant damage to the ground sometime after 9pm on Saturday night and Sunday morning.…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Galway Deputy calls for incentives on renovating derelict properties

    Incentives must be provided to young people and first-time buyers to purchase derelict properties in town centres, and refurbish them as family homes. That's according to Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney, who says we have a housing crisis, and yet there…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Coveney orders inquiry into Department lockdown gathering

    The Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has asked for a report to investigate an image showing a gathering of officials in his department. The picture emerged of staff drinking champagne during lockdown in June 2020, after Ireland won a seat on the UN…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Public health expert warns viruses don't change substantially in severity

    A public health expert says other viruses have not changed substantially in severity. DCU Professor of Health Systems Anthony Staines says Omicron has caused less havoc as we're vaccinated, but it doesn't stop it. He says it seems to be the nature of this…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    Motorists urged to take care on frosty and foggy roads across the region

    Motorists are urged to take extreme caution on roads across the region this morning with frost and fog causing hazardous driving conditions. It was a frosty start with scattered patches of mist and fog throughout Connacht. Met Eireann says that any lingering…
  • Jan 17, 2022

    EXCLUSIVE: Location where the winning Lotto ticket was sold in Mayo is revealed

    Ireland's biggest lotto winning jackpot ticket was sold in Castlebar. Saturday night's jackpot of just over 19 million Euro had been rolling over since the start of June. There was one winner - with the numbers drawn being 2, 9, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus…
  • Jan 16, 2022

    Almost 15,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed

    The Department of Health has confirmed a further 10,753 new cases of Covid 19 with PCR tests - and 4,209 positive antigen tests logged online. The total figure of almost 15,000 is significantly down from the peak figure of over 26,000 cases on January 8th.…
  • Jan 16, 2022

    Chernobyl Children International pay tribute to the late Jim Fahy

    The late RTE broadcaster Jim Fahy has been described 'as a giant of a man' by Chernobyl Children International. The 75 year-old former Western Editor has passed away after a short illness. CCI CEO, Adi Roche says he spread his generous heart far and wide to…
  • Jan 16, 2022

    More than 400,000 booster doses due to go out of date soon

    Over 400,000 booster vaccines held by Irish GPs will go out of date over the next few weeks if not administered, according to healthcare sources. There are an estimated 244,000 doses of Pfizer and 160,000 of Moderna in stock with expiration dates in the next…
  • Jan 16, 2022

    Number of Covid patients in hospital remains below 1,000

    The number of Covid patients in hospital has risen by 25, but remains below 1,000. It now stands at 965, with 89 of those patients in ICUs around the country. Meanwhile the Chief Medical Officer says masks can play a key role in reducing transmission of covid…
  • Jan 16, 2022

    Funeral arrangements announced for Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy

    The funeral of Ashling Murphy will take place at St. Brigid's Church in Mountbolus, near Tullamore, on Tuesday. She was killed while out jogging on Wednesday, after finishing her teaching work for the day at a local primary school. The mass will be streamed…
  • Jan 16, 2022

    Winning Lotto ticket sold in Mayo

    Ireland's biggest lotto winning jackpot ticket was sold in Co. Mayo The jackpot of just over 19 million Euro had been rolling over since the start of June. There was one winner - with the numbers drawn being 2, 9, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus was 23. Fran…
  • Jan 15, 2022

    Appeal for information after Roscommon pub was raided at night

    The owners of a Roscommon pub raided at night have urged anyone with information to contact Gardai. Kenny’s Bar in Ballintubber was ransacked in the early hours of Friday morning, with criminals making off with a quantity of cash, cigarettes and a number of…
  • Jan 15, 2022

    Almost 20,000 Covid-19 cases confirmed

    The Department of Health has reported a further 19,961 cases of Covid-19. 14,555 of the infections were confirmed through a PCR test, while yesterday another 5,406 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal. The Chief Medical Officer Dr…
  • Jan 15, 2022

    Union calls for free antigen tests and high quality masks for service industry workers

    A major union is calling for free antigen tests and high quality masks for workers in the retail, hospitality and the licensed trade industries as a matter of urgency. The Mandate Trade Union has written to all major retail employers and to the Minister for…
  • Jan 15, 2022

    €19m Lotto jackpot will be won tonight

    The Lotto jackpot of just over 19 million Euro will definitely be won tonight. No winning ticket has claimed the top prize since June 9th last resulting in 63 roll-over draws. The failure to produce a winning ticket has resulted in numerous complaints from…
  • Jan 15, 2022

    Garda investigation continuing into the murder of Offaly woman Ashling Murphy

    Gardai have reportedly obtained DNA evidence that they believe will help them identify the person who murdered Ashling Murphy. The school teacher was killed while jogging near her home in Offaly on Wednesday. The Times reports that a forensic examination of a…
  • Jan 15, 2022

    Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital drops below 1,000

    The number of people being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid 19 has fallen below a thousand for the first time in almost a week. This morning’s figures come as daily case numbers continue to fall, with just over 17,000 reported yesterday Latest figures…
  • Jan 15, 2022

    Former RTE Western Editor Jim Fahy passes away

    The former RTE Western Editor Jim Fahy has passed away at the age of 75 after a short illness. He was the broadcaster's longest serving regional correspondent when he retired from the post 11 years ago. Jim began his career with the Tuam Herald and then began…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    One person taken to hospital following M17 crash

    Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the M17 near Tuam this afternoon. The crash occurred at approximately 1:50pm on the Southbound lanes at Ballyglunin between junction 18 and 19. No serious injuries were reported…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases

    The Department of Health has confirmed 17,065 new cases of COVID-19 today. 1,023 COVID-19 patients were in hospital as of 8am this morning, of whom 83 are in intensive care. To date, 59% of the adult population here have availed of a booster dose, compared…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Sligo café raises money for Women's Aid in show of solidarity

    There's a renewed effort to fundraise for charities supporting women affected by violence. Sweet Beat Café in Sligo will donate all proceeds from today's tea and coffee sales - to Women's Aid. So far the cafe has raised in excess of 600 euro for the cause and…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Unvaccinated Covid-19 patients significantly over represented in hospitals

    40 percent of Covid patients in Irish hospitals are unvaccinated and the group is "significantly over represented" in people who need ventilation. According to a survey by the Infectious Diseases Society of Ireland, 32 percent of unvaccinated patients require…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Taoiseach says hospitality curfew could be scrapped

    The Taoiseach says the 8pm closing time for hospitality businesses could be scrapped. The curfew has been in place for weeks in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. While cases surged over Christmas, officials are hopeful the peak of the wave…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Online book of condolence opened in Galway for the late Ashling Murphy

    An online book of condolence for the late Ashling Murphy has been opened on behalf of the people of County Galway. Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council Peter Keaveney has extended his sympathy to the Murphy family and all who knew Ashling. He has opened the…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Gardaí are at the scene of a crash on the M17 in Galway

    Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a two vehicle collision on the M17 outside of Tuam. The crash occurred halfway between junction 18 and 19 on the motorway southbound just before 2pm this afternoon. Midwest News understands that the…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    LISTEN: Operation Transformation made a huge difference to my life.

    LISTEN: Paul Devaney, one of last years Operation Transformation leaders says if you don't like the programme don't watch it. One year on, Paul has no regrets and firmly believes that the programme made a huge difference to his life. Paul was speaking to…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    GUH has the highest number of Covid-positive patients for third consecutive day

    The head of the HSE says there are "positive indications" Ireland has reached the peak of the Omicron wave. Paul Reid says the rise in Covid hospitaliations has steadied and there has been a reduction in GP referrals for testing. Latest figures show 1,011…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Mayo LEAs were "officially" all below the national incident rate of Covid 19 over the past month

    All the local electoral areas (LEAs) in Mayo had below the national average incident rate of Covid 19 over the past month, according to the latest HSE figures, however, that does not reflect the many who did not get a PCR test and tested positive for the…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Galway city councillor tops national responses to politicians' tweets

    A Galway city councillor is highlighted in new research for receiving the most amount of abuse in response to comments she posted online. Galway City Fine Gael Councillor Clodagh Higgins and Dublin Green Party Councillor Hazel Chu were highlighted for…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Aldi to create 28 new jobs in it's Mayo stores

    Aldi is creating up to 28 new jobs in County Mayo in 2022. It follows the announcement by the retailer that it is seeking to recruit and train 600 new store employees throughout 2022, to support its ongoing growth and expansion in Ireland. Aldi will increase…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Call for local support for Castlebar Mitchels Ladies LGFA seeking national title later this month

    Castlebar Mitchels Ladies LGFA take on Castleisland Desmonds of Kerry in the All-Ireland Club intermediate championship final in Castlebar on Saturday week, January 22, at 1 p.m. In an appeal to the community to give the squad every support in its bid for…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Vigils, walks and prayers organised locally in solidarity with the late Aisling Murphy

    There has been a national and local outpouring of grief, shock and anger over the last 48 hours over the murder of Aisling Murphy, a 23-year-old primary school teacher from Tullamore in county Offaly, who was attacked and killed on the banks of the Grand…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Village enhancement works about to get underway in Straide

    Work is to get underway shortly by Mayo County Council on the Straide Village Enhancement Project, part of the Town & Village Renewable scheme. Castlebar Fine Gael councillor Donna Sheridan says it’s a very welcome development for Straide, a village of huge…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    National minute's silence today at 4.30pm for murdered teacher

    National Women's Council Director Orla O'Connor said Ashling Murphy ’s death has shocked the entire nation. “We have been inundated with contacts by women and men who really want to express their support to the family and also, they want to publicly show that…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Tennis star's visa cancelled for a second time

    The Australian government has cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time, with immigration minister Alex Hawke saying he "carefully considered" all information before arriving at the decision. The world number one had been waiting since a judge…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Large turnout last night to Galway vigil for murdered Offaly woman

    Hundreds of people attended a vigil in memory of Ashling Murphy in Galway last night. The crowd gathered at the Browne Archway at the top of the public plaza. Many brought flowers and candles to commemorate the 23-year-old teacher, who was murdered in…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Call for employers to provide free medical grade masks for workers

    A bill is due to be launched today will seek to force employers to provide free medical grade masks for workers. The bill is being proposed by People Before Profit would ensure employers provide employees with FFP-2 grade masks or higher, in particular to…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    New close contacts and testing rules around Covid come into effect today

    New rules around close contacts and testing come into effect today. Among the changes, people who've had a booster and don't have symptoms no longer need to self-isolate. These new recommendations mean asymptomatic close contacts who've been boosted no…
  • Jan 14, 2022

    Public urged to bring a candle for vigil this evening at Lough Lannagh

  • Jan 13, 2022

    As Covid numbers remain high, Dr Holohan recommends the use of medical grade masks

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 18,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of 8am today, 1,011 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, 92 of whom are in ICU. Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health says: It is…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    HSE Portal entries will not be eligible for Recovery Digital Covid Certs

    People who enter positive antigen test results to the HSE portal will NOT be eligible for a recovery digital Covid certificate. Earlier today Minister Donnelly had said the portal may be open to incorrect information and would have to rely on the goodwill of…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    Call by Sligo pubs and restaurant owners to scrap 8pm closing time

    Representatives from the hospitality sector in Sligo are calling on the government to scrap the 8 pm closing time. They say customers can travel across the border where opening hours are less restrictive. Pub and restaurant owners believe it's having a…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    Vigil this evening in Eyre Square to show solidarity for murdered Offaly teacher

     Across the country many remain stunned and saddened at the shocking news from Tullamore in Co Offaly, yesterday evening, that a 23-year old teacher was attacked and killed while out jogging along the canal. Gardai say no stone will be left unturned in…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    Minister expects everyone "to do the right thing"

    The logging of positive antigen tests on a HSE portal is open to misuse, according to the Health Minister. A system will be running from tomorrow to allow 4 to 39 year olds register a positive rapid test and log their close contacts. There will be no need…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    15,000 healthcare workers absent due to Covid at present

    The HSE says staff shortages is like tackling this wave of the pandemic with one hand tied behind your back. It's estimated that 15,000 healthcare workers and admin staff are absent due to covid. 1,011 Covid patients are in hospitals today, while there are…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    Deputy concerned over waiting times for urgent GP referrals for patients to secure a mammogram

    Urgent GP referrals for patients to secure a mammogram are now taking up to 12 weeks to secure, and that is totally unacceptable, according to Mayo deputy Rose Conway Walsh. The Sinn Fein deputy said she listened in dismay to a woman on our Lunchtime News…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    Public deserve to know why Mayo Co Co has to hand back over €1 million, says Westport Councillor

    The public want and deserve to know how and why Mayo county council had to hand back more than one million euro allocated from Government, for projects in the county not completed, and pay penalties for failing to comply with the rules of a funding scheme.…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    Man jailed for sexually assaulting teenage cousin in Galway church grounds

    A man who sexually assaulted his teenage cousin in the grounds of a church in Galway city has been jailed for 30 months. The 32-year old man, who cannot be named to protect the woman's identity, pleaded guilty to engaging in a sexual act with a child under…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    "Must-win" Lotto draw this Saturday

    The seven-month rollover of the 19 million euro lotto jackpot will end this Saturday with one or more winners. The National Lottery has confirmed it will hold a must-win draw this Saturday nigiht and, if the prize isn't won outright, the full value of the…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    Planning application lodged for section of N17 between Milltown and Gortnagunned

    Galway County Council has lodged a planning application with An Bord Pleanala for the realignment of a section of the N17 between Milltown and Ballindine. The 3km section from Milltown to Gortnagunned is very narrow and not fit for purpose, according to…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    HSE urged to reconsider decision to move Covid-19 test centre to Breaffy, Castlebar

    A Castlebar councillor is appealing to the HSE not to relocate the Mayo PCR Covid Testing Centre - which is now at MacHale Park - out to the Breaffy Resort Vaccination Centre. Before Christmas, the HSE stated that the test centre would be re-locating in the…
  • Jan 13, 2022

    Nursing union concerned about changes to close contact rules

    Changes to the isolation rules on close contacts take effect from midnight tonight. It will see thousands of people who've received a booster able to avoid having to self-isolate, if they don't have symptoms. However they'll be required to take antigen tests…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    High number of new confirmed cases of Covid 19 again this evening

    he Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 20,909 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of 8am today, 1,055 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, 92 of whom are in ICU. There has been a total of 6,035 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Bill approved to establish watchdog over complaints about social media companies

    The Cabinet has approved a bill to establish a watchdog to oversee complaints about social media companies. The Online Safety Commissioner will be tasked with managing harmful content online and the regulation of TV and radio stations. However, whether…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Tracing service to be set up this year to assist adopted people find family members

    A tracing service which will help adopted people find their family members will be set up later this year. It's part of a new move by the government to finally allow adopted people full legal access to their birth records. The service will also give access…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Westport hotelier welcomes changes in close contact rules

    A Westport hotelier has welcomed the changes to close contact isolation rules approved by Cabinet Ministers earlier today. The new regime will come into place from midnight tomorrow. It means close contacts who have received a Covid booster jab, and who have…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    LISTEN: Tommy Marren speaking to Charlie Bird

    Singer Daniel O’Donnell has become the latest celebrity to join Charlie Bird’s Croagh Patrick climb challenge. The former RTÉ correspondent has organised a climb on Ireland’s most sacred mountain in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Cabinet gives green light to new isolation periods around Covid 19

    Changes to the isolation periods for Covid-19 have been approved today by cabinet and will take effect from midnight tomorrow (Thurs). The decision brings an end to the five day isolation period for fully vaccinated close contacts who do not have any Covid-19…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Energy Efficient Award for Mayo County Council

    Mayo County Council secures SEAI Energy Efficiency Measures Award. The plaques were presented by Project Coordinators Clár ICH. This project was funded by SEAI’s Community Scheme and represents a unique partnership between Board Na Mona and Mayo County…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    GMIT lecturer publishes first empirical evidence-based report on post primary students’ knowledge of algebra

    A new empirical evidence-based report on Irish post-primary students’ knowledge of algebra identifies strengths and weaknesses in their knowledge of the subject and proposes recommendations to address the weaknesses. The report finds that students have good…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Delay in securing BreastCheck appointment highlighted

    There is now a 12 month delay in woman aged 50 and over securing an appointment with the cancer screening service, BreastCheck. A listener to Midwest News discovered the significant delay, when she sought information about a Breast Check appointment she was…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Mayo TD calls for Leaving Cert hybrid option to be reconsidered

    This year's Leaving Cert students should once again be offered the choice between predicted grades and sitting the written exams. That's the view of Mayo Sinn Fein deputy Rose Conway-Walsh, who was reacting to reports this morning that the State Examinations…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Second-hand car prices at an all-time high

    The cost of a used car in Ireland has increased to an all time high. According to the latest DoneDeal Car Price Index, the cost of a second hand car has risen by 56 percent since January 2020. The Index also points out that, in some cases, a second-hand…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Four Mayo schools represented at BT Young Scientist & Technology virtual exhibition

    Students from four Mayo secondary schools are participating in the BT Young Scientist & Technology, which gets underway today and runs until Friday. It's a virtual exhibition again this year, with 550 projects chosen from 219 schools in 29 counties. Students…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Cold conditions in classrooms of increasing concern, says local TD

    The conditions students have to endure in schools across the region as a result of Covid-19 precautions are of increasing concern. That's according to Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who's received an increasing number of calls from concerned…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Temporary relaxation in driving and resting times for HGV drivers

    Due to the impact of Covid-19 on heavy goods vehicle operations, the Road Safety Authority and Department of Transport have agreed to allow a temporary relaxation in driving and resting times for HGV drivers. The derogation comes due to a driver shortage…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    UHG now treating highest number of Covid-19 patients nationally

    The Department of Health yesterday reported 19,290 new cases of Covid-19. 1,062 people were in hospital with the virus yesterday - that was down to 997 last night. Galway University Hospital is now treating the highest number of Covid patients nationally at…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    SEC rules out hybrid Leaving Cert this year

    The State Exams Commission says it won't be possible to rerun last year's hybrid Leaving Cert model, giving students a choice between accredited grades and sitting written exams in the Summer. The Irish Times reports the cancellation of the Junior Cert in…
  • Jan 12, 2022

    Ministers set to change rules around close contacts

    Ministers are to approve a number of changes to the Covid-19 testing regime and rules around close contacts when they meet this morning. The Chief Medical Officer has recommended getting rid of the five day isolation period for asymptomatic close contacts of…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    Health Minister to bring proposed changes on close contacts to Cabinet

    Boosted close contacts who don't have Covid-19 symptoms will no longer have to restrict their movements, under plans going to Cabinet tomorrow. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will also propose those with a positive antigen test won't have to get a PCR test…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    19,290 new cases of Covid-19

    The Department of Health has reported 19,290 new cases of Covid-19. 1,062 people are currently in hospital with the virus, of whom 92 are being treated in ICU. Latest figures show 51.6 percent of PCR tests carried out in the past week were positive. More than…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    Cabinet will consider close contact isolation rules tomorrow

    The Tánaiste has said he supports reducing the time period some close contacts are required to isolate. Updated advice is expected from the Chief Medical Officer today for Cabinet to consider tomorrow. The guidance may include a reduced isolation period for…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    Mayo student calls for hybrid model for this year's Leaving Cert

    As debate continues over the format this year's Leaving Cert should take, one Mayo student is calling for a hybrid model - where students could choose between accredited grades or sitting the exams - or both. The Teachers Union of Ireland has called for the…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    Tanaiste supports the reduction of isolation for some close contacts

    The Tánaiste has said he supports reducing the time period some close contacts are required to isolate. Updated advice is expected from the Chief Medical Officer today for Cabinet to consider tomorrow. The guidance may include a reduced isolation period for…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    Lotto players in Claremorris again urged to check tickets before deadline

    The National Lottery is again urging players in the Claremorris area to check their tickets, as time is running out to claim a prize won in October. The winning ticket was sold at the Centra store on Lower James St in Claremorris on Tuesday 26th October, and…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    Work to get underway on new all-weather outdoor dining area in the county town

    Work is to get underway on a new Outdoor dining project in Market Square, Castlebar. Local councillor Donna Sheridan says the new development is very exciting and is being undertaken by Mayo county council working with Failte Ireland. A new weatherproof…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    70 Covid-positive patients receiving treatment at GUH today

    1,062 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals today - down one from yesterday. However, the total is still 20 percent higher than last Tuesday. There are 70 patients with the virus at Galway University Hospital today- the second highest in the country…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    New Data Centre set to be in place by 2024 at the former Asahi site, in Killala

    A new data centre is to be located at the former Asahi site in Killala, and looks set to be up and running by late 2024. At yesterday’s online monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, councillors approved the sale of two plots of council land for the…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    2021 was busiest year yet for Irish Community Air Ambulance

    The Irish Community Air Ambulance was tasked 512 times across 14 counties last year - making it the busiest year since the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service air ambulance launched in 2019. The organisation is Ireland's only charity-funded HEMS air…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    File will be sent to the DPP in respect of false imprisonment incident in Mayo

    Gardai are investigating an incident of false imprisonment in Claremorris on Sunday evening. Four men were arrested in Co Roscommon later that evening - including a man in his mid-30's, one in his early 40's, one in his late teens and a juvenile in his late…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    Public service workers in line for reduction in working week

    More than 150,000 public service workers are in line for a reduction in their working week from July. It's after review by an Independent Body has recommended extra unpaid hours introduced in 2013 are reversed. The government will consider the proposal, which…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    Workers union says changes to close contact rules must follow health advice

    A workers union says any changes to isolation rules for Covid close contacts must be led by public health advice and not the demands of business. The Cabinet's expected to consider new advice from experts on easing the restrictions when it meets tomorrow. It…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland surpasses one million

    The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country has surpassed one million. Yesterday, a further 23,909 cases of the virus were confirmed. More than 1,000 Covid patients are in hospital, with 89 of those in intensive care. Yesterday the Taoiseach…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    Mayo Senator appointed to Northern Ireland and Good Friday Agreement Committee

    Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers has been appointed to a new Northern Ireland and Good Friday Agreement Committee, being set up by Taoiseach Míchéal Martin. A group of just eight TDs and Senators have been asked to sit on this specialist committee, which will…
  • Jan 11, 2022

    Mayo has the lowest incidence of Covid-19 in Connacht

    Mayo has the lowest 7-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Connacht, according to the latest data from the HPSC. The rate of infection in the county in the last week of 2021 was 1,172 per 100,000 people, accounting for 1,530 cases of the virus. This is lower…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Latest Covid-19 figures

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23,909 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of 8am today, 1,063 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 89 are in ICU. The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says it's essential that…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Four men being detained at Castlerea Garda station following false imprisonment in Claremorris

    Mayo Gardai who are investigating an incident of false imprisonment in Claremorris yesterday evening have arrested four men. The four - including a man in his mid-30's, one in his early 40's, one in his late teens and a juvenile in his late teens - were…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Councillors give green light for sale of land at Asahi for development of a data centre

    Mayo county councillors have agreed to the sale of two plots of lands in the Killala area for the potential development of the first data centre in the west. Proposals to develop the Mayo Green Data Hub at the Killala Business Park is very exciting, according…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Taoiseach does not want to go down the route of mandatory vaccinations

    The Taoiseach has said he would prefer not to go down the route of mandatory vaccinations. The issue is being examined by the Department of Health after being discussed by NPHET. A number of countries have considered making Covid vaccination mandatory for…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Special meeting of MCC to take place next month to discuss action to ensure that the authority does not again have to hand back government monies allocated

    A special meeting of Mayo County Council will take place at the end of next month (February) to discuss the action plan that council management has in place to ensure that the authority does not again have to hand back monies allocated from government for…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Free webinar for Mayo Leaving Cert students

    Second-level students in Mayo and their families are invited to a free live webinar this Wednesday evening with renowned careers expert, Irish Times columnist Brian Mooney. "What Students Need to Know" is the title of the webinar which is free of charge for…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    228 Covid deaths in Mayo since the start of the pandemic

    228 people have died from Covid-19 in Co Mayo since the start of the pandemic. A new report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the number of deaths in each county, since March 2020. The figure for Mayo is 228, which represents 174 deaths per…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Visiting at Castlerea Prison suspended for the next 2 weeks

    Visits at Castlerea Prison, and all other prisons in the State, are being suspended for the next two weeks, due to the spread of Covid-19. All physical family visits are cancelled until Monday 24th January. However, video visits will continue, with prisoners…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Local entrepreneurs win business prize and have clothing range sold in Arnotts

    Two young local entrepreneurs have won a prestigious prize worth €10,000, which has also resulted in their clothing range being sold in Arnotts. 20-year old Peter Timlin from Ballina and his 21-year old business partner Richard Grimes from Enniscrone are…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Call for clarity on new recommendations for nursing home visits

    New HSE guidelines on visits to nursing homes may lead to further uncertainty and inconsistency around visiting arrangements at some facilities. That’s the warning coming from Sage Advocacy, who are alarmed that some nursing home providers may be denying…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Galway University Hospital is the joint second most overcrowded hospital nationally today

    University Hospital Galway has the joint second highest number of patients on trolleys awaiting beds nationally. There are 44 patients awaiting admission for a bed at the Galway facility and at Letterkenny University Hospital today. University Hospital…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Some NPHET members opposed earlier closing time for hospitality

    It's emerged some NPHET members did NOT agree with earlier closing times for hospitality, introduced last month. Minutes from December 16th's meeting of public health officials show some voiced concern, saying such strict measures were "disproportionate" by…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Over 1,000 people with Covid in hospital for the first time since February

    Over a thousand people with Covid are in hospital for the first time since last February. There are 1,004 patients being treated - an increase of 20 since yesterday. 82 people with the virus are in intensive care - down one. HSE chief executive Paul Reid says…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Gardaí investigate aggravated burglary in County Roscommon

    Gardaí are investigating an aggravated robbery which occurred in County Roscommon on Friday evening. The incident occurred on the N4 between Carrick on Shannon and Boyle in the vicinity of Carrick on Shannon Golf Club and Drumharlow Lake between 5.30pm to…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Derelict site in Ballina to be transformed into an outdoor performance area

    The green light has been given by councillors in the Ballina Municipal District for a derelict site in Ballina town to be transformed into an outdoor performance space The plan was put before elected councillors at a recent monthly meeting of the authority,…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    New HSE guidelines for nursing home visits come into effect

    Visitors are advised to regularly self-test for Covid-19 before entering nursing homes. It's part of new HSE recommendations which take effect today. Sage Advocacy's warning these new HSE guidelines may lead to further uncertainty and inconsistency around…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Visits to prisons suspended due to Covid

    All visits to prisons have been suspended from today for the next two weeks. The Irish Prison Service says all physical visits up to January 24th are now cancelled due to the widespread community transmission of Covid-19. It says video visits will continue to…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    Government urged to ease restrictions on outdoor dining

    The government's being urged to ease Covid restrictions on outdoor dining. At the moment, hospitality venues like pubs, restaurants and bars have to close at 8pm. Gary Smith, owner of Michael's Restaurant in Mount Merrion in Dublin, says venues have spent a…
  • Jan 10, 2022

    NPHET to consider the possible introduction of mandatory vaccination

    NPHET's set to consider whether mandatory vaccination should be introduced. The Irish Times reports it'll look at the measure after it receives details from the Department of Health on legal and ethical aspects of such a move. Ireland has one of the highest…
  • Jan 09, 2022

    Retail Ireland calls for change to close contact rules

    Retail Ireland's calling for a change to close contact rules, with an update due to be given this week. The Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says the Government has some options to consider in new guidance from the European Centre for Disease and Control. Retail Ireland…
  • Jan 09, 2022

    Car crashes into a building in Sligo

    Gardaí attended a road traffic collision near the Slip in Sligo last night. The collision occurred at approximately 7.35pm. A car collided with a building in the area. No injuries were reported.
  • Jan 09, 2022

    Over 21,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    The Department of Health has reported 21,384 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 today. 984 people are in hospital with the virus, of whom 83 are being treated in ICU. As demand for PCR tests continues, the HSE this week estimated that up to 150-thousand Covid-19…
  • Jan 09, 2022

    New Archbishop of Tuam to be installed later

    The new Archbishop of Tuam will be installed this afternoon. Archbishop Francis Duffy takes over from outgoing Archbishop Michael Neary who held the position for the past 27 years. The new archbishop will be installed during 2.30 Mass this afternoon in Tuam…
  • Jan 09, 2022

    Missing Leitrim woman has been located

    A woman missing from her home in Drumshanbo in Leitrim since Thursday evening has been located. 46-year-old Devon Mac Gillivray was found safe and well. Gardaí have thanked the public and media for their assistance in this matter.
  • Jan 09, 2022

    Elderly woman missing from MUH has been located

    An elderly woman who went missing from Mayo University Hospital last night has been located. Gardaí issued an appeal for assistance in tracing her whereabouts early this morning. She was last seen on the grounds of the hospital at 9:10pm last night. A search…
  • Jan 08, 2022

    Gardaí appeal for assistance in tracing whereabouts of missing Leitrim woman

    Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 46-year-old Devon Mac Gillivray, who was last seen in her home in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim on Thursday evening last.Devon is described as being 5 feet 10 in height, and of slim build.She…
  • Jan 08, 2022

    Ireland records highest Covid-19 case count since the pandemic began

    The Department of Health has confirmed the highest daily number of Covid cases since the Pandemic began. Figures released this afternoon show 26,122 new cases of the virus, confirmed with PCR tests. Today's record breaking case count is widely expected to be…
  • Jan 08, 2022

    Mayo's Dr Mike Ryan receives Presidential award

    Mayo native Dr Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation has been presented with a Presidential Distinguished Service Award - in recognition of his service to global public health over a number of decades. Dr Ryan - who grew up in Charlestown - visited Áras…
  • Jan 08, 2022

    New 5-year tourism plan being developed for the North Mayo/ Erris region

    A new 5-year tourism plan is being developed for the North Mayo & Erris region. Fáilte Ireland will put the plan out to tender next Spring, according to Mayo Fianna Fail TD Dara Calleary, who says extra focus is needed on the many facilities, amenities and…
  • Jan 08, 2022

    Minister suggests opening windows 'at a lower level' if classrooms are cold

    The education minister says teachers should open windows "at a lower level" if their classrooms are cold. Ventilation requirements for pandemic safety have seen some room temperatures dip below seven degrees Celsius this week. Health and safety rules require…
  • Jan 08, 2022

    Psychiatric nurses call for PCR testing prioritisation

    The Psychiatric Nurses Association is calling for its members to be prioritised for PCR testing. The union estimates up to 600 nurses in mental health services are absent due to Covid-19. The PNA says staff shortages are causing unprecedented and…
  • Jan 08, 2022

    Courts Service postpones jury trials due to Covid absences

    Jury trials, pharmacy opening hours and post deliveries have all been delayed in recent days because of staff shortages. The number of people isolating means the Courts Service has had to postpone jury trials in the Central and Circuit courts until later this…
  • Jan 08, 2022

    Over 380,000 households fail to file property tax return

    Over 380 thousand households have failed to file a property tax return, despite a high profile campaign by Revenue last year. The failure to report means those households are now likely underpaying their property tax. November 10th last was when every…
  • Jan 08, 2022

    Covid-positive patient numbers fall for second consecutive day

    The number of people being treated in Irish hospitals for Covid 19 has fallen for the second day in a row. This morning 917 people are being treated for the disease in the country's health system - a drop of 24 since Thursday. 84 people are currently being…
  • Jan 08, 2022

    Online vaccine registration for young children opens

    Online registration for Covid-19 vaccination for all children aged five to eleven is now open. Parents and guardians can register their children through the HSE's website. The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is encouraging parents to engage with the…
  • Jan 08, 2022

    Health expert says risk of long Covid shows need to minimise infection risk

    A Public health expert says the risk of long covid shows the need to do everything to minimise the risk of infection. Professor Ivan Perry from UCC believes there will be a significant burden of long covid from the Omicron wave here. It comes as 21,926 new…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    Covid cases nationally remain above 20,000 this evening

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 21,926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of 8am today, 936 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised nationally, of which 84 are in ICU.
  • Jan 07, 2022

    "Golfgate" trial will resume in Galway on February 3rd

    Supreme Court judge, Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe, has told the Golfgate trial that he didn't see anything at the event that evening that gave him cause for concern. He was giving evidence at the trial of two politicians and two hoteliers, who were accused of…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    Pharmacists urge people to order medicine in advance, due to staff shortages

    Pharmacies are encouraging people to order medicines in advance, due to the strain of staff absences. The Irish Pharmacies Union says the Omicron wave's placing them under significant pressure, and is resulting in reduced hours or temporary store closures.…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    Mayo Pipe Band open tonight's Late Late Show

    Tonight’s Late Late Show on RTE television will opened with a performance by Mayo’s Clew Bay Pipe Band. Charlie Bird will in studio again with host Ryan Tubridy and his climbing volunteers to launch the inaugural Climb with Charlie Event. Charlie has spoken…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    Colleges will re-open as planned on Monday next

    Third level colleges will re-open on Monday as planned. It follows a meeting between Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and student, staff and management representatives today. The re-opening will be staggered with five colleges returning on Monday and…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    Councillor asks why GPs are giving booster jabs when the service is available in pharmacies and County Vaccination Centre

    Why GPs are involved in administering Covid booster vaccines to patients when there are up to one hundred people employed at the Vaccination Centre in Breaffy to do that job, as well as pharmacists right across the county, is a question that many are asking…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    Man dies following single vehicle crash in County Roscommon

    Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N61 at Ballybay in Kiltoom, Co. Roscommon this morning. The single vehicle collision occurred shortly after 9.30am. The driver of this car, a man, aged in his 40s,…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    Covid-positive patient numbers at GUH up 10 in 24 hours

    936 Covid patients are in Irish hospitals today - the first fall since New Year’s Day. It's a drop of five since yesterday. However, the total is 37 percent higher than last Friday and 138 percent up on two weeks ago. Across the region there are 53 patients…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    An Post deliveries in rural areas impacted by staffing shortages

    An Post says deliveries in some rural areas are being impacted by staffing shortages. The company says a spike in Covid-related absences has placed a "temporary strain" on its resources. It says the worst impact's being felt across its mails and parcels…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    Disabled parking bay to be installed at PO in Castlerea

    A disabled parking bay is to be installed for people accessing the post office on Barrack Street in Castlerea. Roscommon / Galway deputy Denis Naughten told Midwest News today that he has been in contact with the County Council area office after he was…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    GUH will postpone some outpatient appointments to redeploy staff

    The rising COVID-19 cases in the community, along with a number of staff absences due to COVID-19, are having a significant impact on services at Galway University Hospitals. In light of this, from Monday GUH is postponing a number of outpatient appointments…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    Gardaí are investigating a theft incident at a Claregalway estate

    Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft that occurred in Claregalway on Wednesday night. The incidents occurred at 20:30pm in the evening. Midwest News understands that a number of vehicles were broken into in an estate in the town. No arrests have been…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    'Golfgate' trial of those accused of breaching Covid rules continues

    The trial of two politicians and two hoteliers accused of breaching Covid rules relating to the 'Golfgate' dinner continues today at Galway District Court. Independent TD Noel Grealish and former Fianna Fáil Senator Donie Cassidy are alleged to have organised…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    New car sales in Mayo were up 13% last year

    New car sales in Co Mayo last year were up by almost 13% on the previous year, with 1,850 new cars registered in Mayo in 2021. That's according to the latest report from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, which shows a 13% increase in new cars…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    NPHET is not recommending any fresh restrictions

    Nphet is not recommending any new restrictions, after a record number of new Covid-19 cases. 23,817 cases were reported yesterday - the highest daily figure since the pandemic began. 941 people are in hospital with the virus and 90 are in ICU. Nphet's also…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    Galway TD says increased parking fines will help protect vulnerable road users

    The junior Transport Minister says increasing the fine for parking on footpaths, cycle tracks and bus lanes will help better protect vulnerable road users. From February 1st, the penalty's set to double to 80 euro. Minister of State at the Department of…
  • Jan 07, 2022

    Motorists urged to exercise caution with icy conditions across the region

    Motorists should prepare for icy stretches this morning, with a Status Yellow Snow and Ice warning in place for the country. There have been scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow overnight, which has left hazardous conditions in some areas. The alert's…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    High number of Covid cases nationally again this evening

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 23,817 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of 8am today, 941 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised nationally, of which 90 are in ICU.
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Trial is continuing in Galway into so called "Golfgate" incident

    A witness who attended the dinner at the centre of the Golfgate trial says he was satisfied that all Covid-19 guidelines were observed. He was giving evidence at the trial of two politicians and two hoteliers, who are accused of organising an event in Clifden…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Efforts underway to register positive antigen test results

    The HSE says its working on allowing people who've tested positive on an antigen test to register their result with the health service. Many people who've tested positive on an antigen test over Christmas were unable to get a confirmatory PCR. These people…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Updated Digital Covid Certs are being rolled out

    Updated Digital Covid Certs won't be required to access services including indoor dining. People who've received a booster dose of a covid vaccine will start to receive their updated certs from this afternoon. The updated certs will reflect a person's…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Renewed Garda appeal for witnesses to fatal road collision at Breaffy, Castlebar last month

    Gardaí in Castlebar are renewing their appeal for information in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar, on Monday, 27th December 2021. The collision, which involved two cars, occurred at approximately…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Major drop in passenger numbers through Knock Airport over past two years due to the pandemic

    2021 has proven to be another tough year at Ireland West Airport as the impact of COVID-19 continues to have a devastating impact on passenger numbers. Last year just 175,000 passengers passed through the airport, passenger numbers in 2020 dipped to just…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Over 1300 staff on Covid-related leave across Saolta Hospital Group

    Public health officials are meeting today to discuss changing the rules around close contacts of Covid-19 cases. The National Public Health Emergency Team is holding talks on what advice to give Government on dealing with the Omicron variant. The Government…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Man remanded in custody following knifepoint robberies in Castlebar

    A 43-year-old man appeared in court this morning charged in connection with a series of knifepoint robberies in Castlebar over the Christmas and New Year period. Ian Burke of 12 Lios Na Circe, Castlebar, did not apply for bail when he appeared before Judge…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    As schools re-open, one Mayo principal has two thirds of his teaching staff out today due to Covid, but has managed to open

    Schools have re-opened across the country today following the Christmas break. It comes amid concern about the impact high Covid infection rates are having on staffing levels and student attendance. Teacher unions have warned that thousands of staff will be…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Rural regeneration funding for Roscommon, Galway, Sligo & Leitrim projects

    Regeneration projects in Roscommon, Galway, Sligo and Leitrim are to receive funding under the latest round of allocations from the Rural Regeneration Development Fund. Minister Heather Humphreys has announced a package of €21.5 million for 27 landmark…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Man charged with four robberies / attempted robberies in Castlebar

    A man is due in court this morning, charged in connection with four robberies or attempted robberies in Castlebar over the past fortnight. The man in his early 40's, who's from the Castlebar area, was arrested on Tuesday, following attempted robberies at a…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Lotto ticket worth over €305,000 sold in Crossmolina

    There's good news for the north Mayo area this morning, as one Lotto player has won over €305,000 in last night's Lotto draw. The Match 5 plus bonus winning ticket was sold at Mulhern's Applegreen Filling Station and Gala shop in Crossmolina, and is worth…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Snow & ice warning comes into effect from 4pm

    Met Eireann is warning of hazardous conditions later today, due to snow and ice. A yellow weather alert comes into effect from 4pm for the entire country and is to remain in place until 11am tomorrow morning. Met Eireann forecaster, Andrew Doran Sherlock,…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Schools reopen this morning amid concern over absences

    Schools are reopening across the country today following the Christmas break. It comes amid concern about the impact high Covid infection rates will have on staffing levels and student attendance. Teacher unions are warning thousands of staff will be absent…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Court case arising out of Golfgate controversy opens in Galway today

    A court case arising out of the so-called "Golfgate" controversy in Connemara is due to begin today. In August 2020, the Oireachtas Golf Society held a two-day golfing event in Clifden. Independent TD for Galway West Noel Grealish was captain of the society,…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    Booster vaccines available in Castlebar today for anyone over 16

    People aged 16 to 29 who had their first round of COVID-19 vaccination at least three months ago can now book an appointment to get a booster vaccine at the Breaffy Vaccination Centre. A free appointment for a booster can be booked on the HSE website.…
  • Jan 06, 2022

    NPHET meets to consider changes to rules for close contacts

    The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet later today to consider changes to rules around close contacts. Coalition leaders are seeking a reduction in the isolation period as businesses across the country struggle with staff shortages. Yesterday saw…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    40 deaths of people with Covid 19 newly notified in the past week in the Republic

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 17,656 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of 8am today, 928 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 94 are in ICU. There has been a total of 5,952 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    Changes to the need for a negative Covid test for vaccinated passengers flying into Ireland

    Passengers flying into the country will no longer need a negative Covid test, provided they're vaccinated. The measure was introduced last month in an effort to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. The changes will come into effect in the coming days.…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    Owner of Castlebar jewellery store where attempted armed robbery took place yesterday is relieved no one was injured

    Gardaí in Mayo are searching for evidence in connection with an attempted robbery with a weapon which occurred at a Castlebar business on Main St. yesterday afternoon. Members of the Garda Water Unit have set up operations in the vicinity of the Town River at…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    Lotto players in Claremorris urged to check their tickets

    Lotto players in the Claremorris area are urged to check their tickets, as a prize of over €22,000 remains unclaimed since last October. The winning ticket was sold at the Centra store on Lower James Street in Claremorris ahead of the draw on Wed 27th…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    Snow / ice warning issued for tomorrow evening

    Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for the entire country for tomorrow. It comes into force at 4pm on Thursday, until 11am on Friday. Scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected, with hazardous travelling conditions in…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    Passengers will no longer need negative Covid test to enter Ireland

    The requirement for passengers to have a negative Covid test to enter the country is to be scrapped from tomorrow. Cabinet Ministers have agreed to lift the measure, which was brought in to little avail to slow the importation of Omicron cases. The decision…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    ISCA sheep chairman appeals to dog owners to keep their pets under control

     The Department of Agriculture must show greater flexibility around sheep inspections during the busy lambing months. That’s the view of ICSA sheep chair Sean McNamara. He says there are welfare issues when it comes to moving heavy in-lamb or recently lambed…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    NUI Galway’s Access Centre to hold its annual information evening on Wednesday next

    NUI Galway’s Access Centre will hold its annual information evening, on Wednesday next, 12 January, from 7-9pm. The event will focus on the needs of Mature Students and Adult Learners who may be considering full-time or part-time studies for the 2022-23…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    Archbishop Francis Duffy will be installed on Sunday

    The new Archbishop of Tuam will be installed on Sunday. Archbishop Francis Duffy takes over from outgoing Archbishop Michael Neary who held the position for the past 27 years. The new archbishop will be installed during 2.30 Mass on Sunday afternoon in Tuam…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    1200 staff absent across Saolta hospital group due to Covid-19

    The impact of the Omicron variant is being felt across frontline health services. In the Saolta Hospital group - which includes public hospitals in Mayo, Galway, Roscommon, Sligo and Donegal - there are currently in the region of 1200 staff absent from work…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    Ice and low temperature warning in place until 10am this morning

    A status yellow ice and temperature warning remains in place across the country this morning. Met Eireann expect widespread frost and icy stretches to impact the country until 10am with temperatures as low as minus 3 in many areas. After a frosty start, today…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    Man remains in custody following attempted robbery in Castlebar

    A man remains in custody at Castlebar Garda station following an attempted robbery at a jewellery shop in the town yesterday afternoon. The incident occurred at a premises on Main Street at about 4pm, and the culprit was pursued on foot by Gardai. The man in…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    NPHET to review rules around close contacts

    Rules around close contacts are set to be reviewed by public health officials tomorrow. It follows a request by coalition leaders to look at reducing the current isolation period due to Omicrons impact on vital services. It comes as a further 21,302 Covid…
  • Jan 05, 2022

    Schools prepare to reopen tomorrow, amid warnings of staff shortages and Covid outbreaks

    Teacher unions are warning of staff shortages and Covid-19 outbreaks ahead of the reopening of schools tomorrow. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan says it's “inevitable” children would pick up the infection from household contacts over the coming days and…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Met Eireann issues low temperature / ice warning for tonight

    Met Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice. The warning is in place for the entire country from 7pm this evening until 10am tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus three degrees tonight, with Met…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Robbery at Castlebar business premises - man arrested

    A man has been arrested following a robbery at a business premises in Castlebar this afternoon. The incident occurred at a premises on Main Street at about 4pm, and the culprit was pursued on foot by Gardai. A man in his early 40's was arrested and is being…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Over 21,000 new Covid cases confirmed this evening

    21,302 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this evening. 884 patients are curently in hospital with the virus - 90 of these patients are in ICU. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the current infection levels are having a major impact on…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Govt leaders agree schools should reopen on Thursday

    The Government party leaders have agreed schools should reopen as planned on Thursday. Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan discussed the issue at their meeting earlier. Meanwhile, talks are ongoing between…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Bus Eireann disruption due to Covid absences

    Bus Eireann is advising customers that its service is experiencing some disruption, as a result of Covid-19 absences among staff across its 17 depots. The bus company says its working on a daily basis to manage absences and to prioritise delivery of services…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    House price increases across Connacht in the past year

    House prices in Co Leitrim are up 42%, and by over 20% in Sligo in the past year. That's according to the latest report from MyHome.ie, which shows demand for housing outside the main cities is skyrocketing, as supply plummets. The asking price for houses…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Icy conditions tonight in sub-zero temperatures

    Met Eireann is advising of sub-zero temperatures across the West tonight, with the cold spell to continue for the most of this week. Following a cold and bright day, tonight will be dry and cold with widespread frost and some icy patches as temperatures fall…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Social welfare increases come into effect from this week

    A range of social welfare increases announced in the Budget will take effect from this week. Mayo FG Deputy Alan Dillon says increases for carers, pensioners, widows and widowers, lone parents, people with disabilities and people on Jobseekers payments will…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Two people died in workplace incidents in Mayo in 2021

    Two people died in workplace accidents in Mayo over the past year, according to the annual report from the Health & Safety Authority. There were 3 work-related deaths in Sligo and one in Galway during 2021, while nationally, 38 people died in workplace…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    ASTI insists the safety of both staff and students must be a priority for the re-opening of schools later this week

    The ASTI is suggesting only exam year students return to school later this week. The Union is calling for a staggered reopening to schools post-Christmas amid concerns of staff shortages and inadequate ventilation. The Department of Education will meet with…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    41 patients with Covid 19 at MUH today

    Mayo University Hospital is dealing with a high volume of patients presenting at its Emergency Dept today, and is also coping with the rising Covid-19 cases in the community, and a Covid-19 outbreak on site. As of this morning, according to the General…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    39 patients with Covid-19 at Mayo University Hospital today

    884 people are in hospital this morning with Covid-19. That's 80 more compared to the same period yesterday. The number's also up 57 percent compared to Christmas Day, 10 days ago. There are 39 patients with the virus at Mayo University Hospital at present-…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    High number of patients on trolleys at hospital across the region today

    There are 29 patients on trolleys waiting for admission to Galway University Hospital today. That’s according the latest INMO trolley watch figures today. There are 27 patients on trolleys waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital, 17 at Mayo University…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    30,000 5-11 year olds registered for a Covid-19 vaccine

    Thirty thousand 5 to 11 year olds have so far been registered for a Covid-19 vaccine. The HSE's vaccine portal opened for the age cohort yesterday. There are half a million children aged between 5 and 11 living in Ireland. The HSE's National Lead for the…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Coalition leaders meet later to discuss Covid situation

    Coalition leaders are to meet later to assess the current Covid situation. A shortening of the isolation period for close contacts is expected to be among the measures considered. It comes as the country battles record infection rates and rising hospital…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Updated Local Authority Home-Loan Scheme comes into effect

    A newly updated Local Authority Home-Loan Scheme comes in to effect from today. The scheme is aimed at helping people on low or modest incomes get on the property ladder. These new regulations will make it easier for single people to avail of a State backed…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Ballina retains clean status in latest IBAL survey

    Ballina has retained its clean status in the latest IBAL survey but has dropped 6 places to 19th position in the ranking of 40 towns and cities nationwide. It was a good performance for Ballina, with seven out of the ten sites surveyed getting the top litter…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Galway and Sligo University Hospital among the top five most overcrowded in 2021

    Over 70,000 patients went without a bed in Irish hospitals in 2021, according to figures in the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s annual report. The union has branded this year’s figures as an “unacceptable rise in overcrowding while we know this adds…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    New minimum pricing laws for alcohol come into effect

    The Health Minister is welcoming new minimum pricing laws for alcohol which take effect today. Stephen Donnelly says the minimum price is directly proportionate to the amount of pure alcohol in a drink. There'll be a minimum cost based on grams of alcohol,…
  • Jan 04, 2022

    Discussions later on the planned reopening of schools

    Education officials, union representatives and management bodies will meet today to discuss the reopening of schools. The Association of Secondary Teachers say it's deeply concerned the Education Minister's going ahead with Thursday's reopening without…
  • Jan 03, 2022

    Almost 17,000 new Covid-19 cases confirmed this evening

    16,986 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the HSE today.The number of people with Covid-19 in hospitals has risen to 804, an increase of 87.This day last week there were 461 people in hospital with Covid-19.The number of people in intensive care…
  • Jan 03, 2022

    Acute Covid Assessment Unit at Mayo University Hospital is extremely busy

    Mayo University Hospital continues to deal with high attendances coupled with the rising Covid-19 cases in the community and a Covid-19 outbreak on the site. People attending at the hospital will be clinically streamed in advance of entering the emergency…
  • Jan 03, 2022

    Children between 5 & 11 who are at high risk of infection are getting vaccinations from today

    Children aged between 5 and11 who are at higher risk of infection, are starting to get their COVID-19 vaccinations from today.For all remaining 5 to11 year olds, registration will commence shortly, and vaccinations will commence next Saturday.Chief Executive…
  • Jan 03, 2022

    Hospitals under severe pressure as thousands of frontline healthcare workers are off due to covid concerns

    Thousands of frontline healthcare workers are off work due to Covid-related concerns, leaving the country's Hospitals under severe pressure, as the number of those hospitalised for Covid-19 continues to rise.Yesterday, the number of people being treated in…
  • Jan 02, 2022

    Over 17,000 new Covid-19 cases

    A further 17,071 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed. 717 people are in hospital with the virus, up 61 in the past 24 hours. 87 are in ICU, up two over the same period.