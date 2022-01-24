Funding of up to one million euro is being offered for coastal upgrade projects over the next two years.

Local authorities in coastal areas are being encouraged to apply for government funding to improve pier and harbour infrastructure.

The scheme will cover up to 85 percent of a project's cost.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine says the 35 million fund was set up in response to Brexit and its economic impact on fishing communities.

Mayo Fianna Fail Deputy Dara Calleary told Midwest News that this is significant funding for the county’s piers and harbours...