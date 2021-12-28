Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N60 at Breaffy in Castlebar, yesterday(Mon) evening.

The collision occurred at approximately 5.35pm, when two cars collided.

A passenger from one of the vehicles, a man aged in his 30s, received fatal injuries and later died. His body was removed to the mortuary atMayo University Hospital and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Four people, (3 men, 1 woman) were taken to Mayo General Hospital to receive treatment following the collision. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road remains closed this morning. A technical examination is being carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N60 Castlebar to Claremorris Road at this time, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.