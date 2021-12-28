Vaccination clinics are continuing to operate throughout this morning at the Mayo Vaccination Centre. Traffic diversions are in place on the N60 in the area following a road traffic accident on December 27th.

While the N60 routes on the Castlebar side of Breaffy village remains closed this morning, the vaccination centre will remain accessible from the Balla/Manulla side until the .

For those attending the Vaccination Centre this morning from the Castlebar side please divert via Ballyvary or Belcarra on to the N60 and towards Breaffy from that side.

People travelling to the centre are likely to face delays and diversions and we urge them to check route options before travelling to the vaccination centre. Updates on the road closure can be found at @MayoCoCo.

Booster walk-in clinics for those aged 40 and over will operate from 8am to 1pm and again from 2pm to 8pm. Those who are late for appointments will be accommodated in as far as possible.

If people do not wish to travel they can re-book as follows: