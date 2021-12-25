The Breaffy House Resort Vaccination Centre is running clinics next week for people who are eligible to receive a booster vaccine to book their own appointment slot in advance.

Online booking is currently available for appointments on:

· Monday 27 December: 8am to 1pm, 2pm to 7.30pm

· Tuesday 28 December: 8am to 1pm, 2pm to 7.30pm

To be eligible to book your own booster vaccine appointment for the dates above you must be aged 40 or over and have reached the interval of at least 90 days since your second dose vaccine or single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.

To book an appointment at the Breaffy House Resort Vaccination Centre, go to hse.ie and search ‘book booster’ or click here:

https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/booster-booking/

If you have had COVID-19, you can now get your booster dose vaccine 3 months after your positive test result.

The online appointment booking system will be updated regularly to include additional dates.

The Breaffy House Resort Vaccination Centre will also hold walk-in clinics on Monday 27 December and Tuesday 28 December from 8am to 1pm, 2pm to 8pm. There will be a separate queue for people with booked appointments and this queue is prioritised.

From Wednesday 29 December the booster vaccine will be offered to people aged 30 to 39 and to people aged 16 to 29 who got the Janssen single-dose vaccine during the first round of COVID-19 vaccination. From Monday 10 January, booster doses will be open to all remaining age groups. You need to wait at least 90 days after your first round of COVID-19 vaccination before you can get a booster.