Over 386,000 booster and additional vaccine doses have been administered since Monday.

Almost 84,000 of those were given yesterday, in a combination of vaccination centres, GP surgeries and in pharmacies.

So far this week more than 8,200 people have presented for their first or second vaccine dose too.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has thanked the workers involved in the rollout, saying he appreciate the logistical challenges involved in the programme.