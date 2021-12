The number of Covid patients in intensive care has fallen to its lowest level in over six weeks.

89 people are receiving critical care at the moment, of a total of 393 confirmed cases in hospital.

However there are fears that those numbers could begin to rise again soon, alongside high case figures in recent weeks.

Infectious Diseases consultant Eoghan De Barra says the Omicron variant could be less severe, but still poses a challenge if there's lots of patients.