Over 700 children and teenagers in Co Mayo are waiting to see an ophthalmologist, and over 200 of these children and teenagers have been on a waiting list for over a year, for basic eye assessments or treatment.

That's according to local Aontú representative Paul Lawless, who says the situation is not good enough.

Mr Lawless, who's a secondary school teacher in Ballyhaunis, says early intervention and treatment is essential for young people with a visual impairment.

He claims that two ophthalmologists are not enough to service Co Mayo, and recruiting more ophthalmologists, and allowing optometrists to treat young people in the public system, could help to tackle the backlog.

Paul Lawless has been speaking with Midwest Radio's John Morley.