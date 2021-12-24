Gardaí are investigating a robbery that occurred at a business premises on Linenhall Street, Castlebar yesterday afternoon.

A man entered the shop and threatened the staff member with a knife at approximately 2.45pm.

He left the scene with a sum of money and the staff member alerted Gardaí.

The staff member received injuries that were not life threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.

This robbery happened less than 24 hours after a similar one on Wednesday, in which a shop assistant in her 20's was left shaken.

A man entered Cake My Day - a bakery on Hopkins Road, shortly before 4pm in the afternoon and brandished a knife while instructing the young woman to empty the till.

He then fled the scene on foot with the cash.

There was no-one else in the shop at the time, and no-one was injured.