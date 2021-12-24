Details

People coming home to the West from the UK for Christmas are being urged to take an antigen test every day for five days.

It's part of efforts to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant Covid strain here as well as in the UK.

Also, students coming home from college are urged to use the free antigen tests supplied through the third-level institutions before visiting grandparents or vulnerable relatives over the festive season.

The HSE's Director of Public Health in the West, Mayo's Dr Breda Smyth says antigen tests have a role to play, but it's important that they are used correctly....

  • Dec 25, 2021

    Over 13,000 new Covid-19 cases confirmed today

    The Department of Health has reported a further 13,675 cases of Covid-19 today.378 people are hospitalised with the virus, which is a decrease of 15 patients from yesterday.87 of those are currently in ICU.It's a new highest daily total since 11,182 new cases…
  • Dec 25, 2021

    Booster vaccine available in Mayo by appointment on Monday & Tuesday

    The Breaffy House Resort Vaccination Centre is running clinics next week for people who are eligible to receive a booster vaccine to book their own appointment slot in advance. Online booking is currently available for appointments on: · Monday 27…
  • Dec 25, 2021

    CMO urging public to reduce their contacts after over 11 thousand cases yesterday

    The Chief Medical Officer says people should take all steps to protect themselves until they get their booster vaccine.Tony Holohan says it's important everyone reduces their contacts and avoids crowded places as much as possible.It comes after 11,182 new…
  • Dec 24, 2021

    More than 380,000 boosters administered since Monday

    Over 386,000 booster and additional vaccine doses have been administered since Monday. Almost 84,000 of those were given yesterday, in a combination of vaccination centres, GP surgeries and in pharmacies. So far this week more than 8,200 people have presented…
  • Dec 24, 2021

    Number of covid patients in ICU at its lowest level in over six weeks

    The number of Covid patients in intensive care has fallen to its lowest level in over six weeks. 89 people are receiving critical care at the moment, of a total of 393 confirmed cases in hospital. However there are fears that those numbers could begin to rise…
  • Dec 24, 2021

    Over 700 children and teenagers in County Mayo waiting for eye treatment

    Over 700 children and teenagers in Co Mayo are waiting to see an ophthalmologist, and over 200 of these children and teenagers have been on a waiting list for over a year, for basic eye assessments or treatment. That's according to local Aontú representative…
  • Dec 24, 2021

    President Higgins remembers those lost to Covid-19

    Ireland's President Michael D Higgins says he's acutely aware this Christmas of all the families who have lost loved ones over the past year, due to Covid-19. However, he says the vaccine rollout programme offers a sense of renewed hope and optimism. In his…
  • Dec 24, 2021

    RSA warning motorists to expect traffic delays today

    The Road Safety Authority is warning motorists to expect traffic delays this Christmas Eve. Thousands of people across the country are driving home for Christmas. It's advising people to have their toll fare ready to pay on motorways and DON'T stop on the…
  • Dec 24, 2021

    Staff member sustains minor injuries in latest Castlebar burglary

    Gardaí are investigating a robbery that occurred at a business premises on Linenhall Street, Castlebar yesterday afternoon. A man entered the shop and threatened the staff member with a knife at approximately 2.45pm. He left the scene with a sum of money and…
  • Dec 24, 2021

    Galway Simon says the number people reaching out to them continues to rise

    The number of people reaching out to the Simon Communities continues to rise. The charity says Christmas is its busiest time of the year, with many families facing the prospect of emergency accommodation. Simon Galway Service Manager Andrea Fitzgerald says…
  • Dec 24, 2021

    Brown Thomas stores are now under new ownership

    Brown Thomas Stores in Galway, Dublin, Cork and Limerick are now under new ownership. A Thai and Austrian based joint venture have purchased parent group Selfridges. The deal is believed to be worth in the region of 4.7 billion euro. Selfridges Group…
  • Dec 24, 2021

    CMO expects rapid increase in Covid-19 cases over the coming days

    The Chief Medical Officer expects to see a rapid increase in cases of covid 19 over the coming days. Tony Holohan says Omicron now accounts for almost three quarters of cases in Ireland and yesterday's high number of cases was not unexpected. 7,411 new…
  • Dec 24, 2021

    Breaffy Vaccination Centre now allow scheduled appointments

    Members of the public can now book a booster vaccination appointment at a small number of clinics through an online self-scheduler on HSE.ie. This technology is similar to the scheduling system currently used to book PCR tests. Breaffy House Resort…
  • Dec 24, 2021

    Erris Chamber stream 'Nollaig Beo' music event later

    The Erris Chamber of Commerce is streaming their music event 'Nollaig Beo!' this evening. The programme was recorded on site in the beautiful former church of Ireland in Belmullet Town. Acts featured include; - 'Luz' (pronounced luce), a sky-rocketing young…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Boosters for over 30's from next Wednesday

    Over 30s will be eligible for a booster vaccine from next Wednesday. The programme will also be opened to 16-29 year olds who received the single-shot J&J vaccine. All remaining age groups will be eligible for a booster vaccine by January 10th.
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Over 7,000 new cases of Covid-19 this evening

    7,411 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening. The Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, says he expects a further rapid increase in cases in the coming days. The Omicron variant now accounts for nearly three quarters of new infections.
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Second business in Castlebar targeted at knifepoint

    A second business in Castlebar has been burgled at knifepoint. It's understood a business premises on Linenhall Street in Castlebar was targeted this afternoon. At around 3pm, a man entered the shop, pointed a knife at a staff member and left after a sum of…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Coast Guard & RNLI issue water safety appeal for festive season

    The Coast Guard and RNLI have issued a safety appeal to the public for the festive season. With many traditional Christmas and New Year swims cancelled due to Covid-19, anyone planning this activity should check the up-to-date guidance, and ensure they have…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Drink-driving arrests in Mayo up over 10% on this time last year

    The number of motorists arrested in Co Mayo for drink-driving offences is up by over 10% on this time last year. That's according to Gardai, who are appealing to motorists to drive with extra care over the Christmas and New Year period. Garda Hugh McHugh of…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Shop assistant held at Knife point following robbery at Castlebar bakery yesterday

    Gardai are investigating a robbery to a Cake Shop in Castlebar where the shop assistant was held at knife point. The perpetrator entered Cake My Day on Hopkins Road yesterday afternoon shortly before 4pm and brandished the knife before instructing the young…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    HSE urges every precaution over Christmas, as Covid cases rise across the West

    Cases of Covid-19 are increasing rapidly across the West, similar to all areas of the country according to the HSE, with the new Omicron variant being blamed for the significant surge in cases. People are being urged to take every precaution over Christmas,…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Ireland’s CAP plan for farm payments approved by cabinet and will now go to Brussels for the Green light

    Ireland’s CAP plan for farm payments from 2023 to 2027 has been approved by the Cabinet and will now go to Brussels for the green light. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue held firm on his initial proposal of a 25% ringfencing of all payments for…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Number of Covid patients in hospital has fallen below 400 for first time in over 10 weeks

    The number of Covid patients in hospital has fallen below 400 for the first time in over 10 weeks. The figure has dropped to 390 this morning - the lowest since October 10th. It's down 39 from yesterday. Latest figures show there are 100 Covid patients in…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Teaching Unions will meet Public Health Officials ahead of reopening in January

    Teaching Unions will meet with public health officials ahead of reopening in January. The ASTI says it wants to avoid a return to remote teaching in the New Year. It met with Education Minister yesterday and asked for further advice on how to spend covid…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Taoiseach encourages all parents to get their children vaccinated

    The Taoiseach has encouraged all parents to get their children vaccinated. Registration for vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds is expected to open over the coming weeks. Most will be able to get a vaccine from January 10th. Taoiseach Micheál Martin says it can be…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Councillor raises question if Mayo has adequate capacity on the grid to export renewable energy into the future

    Serious questions need to be addressed now as to whether or not Mayo has adequate capacity on the grid to export renewable energy into the future. A planning application is about to be submitted for another new wind farm in north Mayo. Sheskin South Wind farm…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    More than 135,000 people will be isolating at home this Christmas due to Covid-19

    More than 135,000 people will be isolating at home this Christmas due to Covid-19, with close to 50,000 of them confined to their bedrooms. The HSE advises anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19 to self-isolate in their room for at least 10 days. This…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    Popular South Mayo walkway reopens following repairs

    Mayo County Council has confirmed that works on two bridges on a popular South Mayo walkway have now been completed. The Bowers Walk in Ballinrobe is a popular amenity and local Councillor Michael Burke says the bridge which was taken down for repairs has…
  • Dec 23, 2021

    NPHET urging people to stay at home if they have any Covid symptoms

    NPHET says the Omicron strain is so infectious that if someone tests positive there's a "very strong" chance they've already passed it on to everyone they live with. The group is urging people to stay home and isolate as a group if anyone gets a positive PCR…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Over six thousand new Covid-19 cases

    6,307 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening - the second highest figure since January. Latest figures show Dublin has by far the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country, at 1,703 cases per 100,000 people. 55 virus-related deaths have been…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Cathaoirleach of Ballina Municipal District says lots to see and do in the town this festive season

    Towns and villages across the region are looking very festive with Christmas lighting this year, despite the Covid restrictions. Ballina is no exception - in fact, the north Mayo capital is looking better than ever with an extension of the town’s Christmas…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Online booking for booster vaccine in Mayo is now open

    The Mayo Vaccination Centre at Breaffy House Resort is one of the first in the country to offer online booking for booster vaccine appointments. Anyone who is eligible for a booster dose may go to hse.ie and select one of six vaccination centres around the…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    COPE Galway Christmas Swim taking place this week

    Hundreds of people will be braving the cold waters of Galway Bay this week, to take part in the annual COPE Galway Christmas Swim. This is the 32nd year of the swim, which raises funds for the services COPE Galway provides to people who are homeless, and to…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Covid restrictions being re-instated across Europe

    Euopean leaders are reinstating Covid-19 restrictions as the new Omicron variant continues to spread across the continent. The World Health Organisation is warning the surge in cases across Europe will push health systems towards the brink of collapse, Bars…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Record high number of positive Covid tests over last seven days

    The seven day positivity rate of Covid tests in the Republic has gone above 16 per cent for the first time since January. It's the percentage of positive swabs taken over the course of a week. The peak during the Delta wave was 15.6 percent last month, but…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    €300,000 in drugs discovered in parcels in Athlone

    Drugs worth 300-thousand euro have been seized in Athlone, as part of a routine operation by Revenue officers. 5 kilos of ketamine, 3-point-4 kilos of CMC crystals, and 1-point-25 litres of GHB worth over 300-thousand euro were seized by Revenue officials…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Mayo has lowest Covid-19 rates in the country

    Mayo has the lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country, according to the latest figures. Ireland's 14-day incidence rate is now 1,351 cases per 100,000 people. Mayo's is just over half that at 753 per 100,000 - the lowest in the country - followed by Roscommon…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    75,000 euro announced for Disability Awareness Fund in Mayo

    Funding of €75,000 is being made available to Mayo County Council from the 2021 Disability Participation and Awareness Fund. Mayo deputy Michael Ring says the purpose of the Fund is to provide monies to support the participation of people with disabilities in…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    No new restrictions before Christmas says Taoiseach

    The Taoiseach has signalled no new Covid restrictions will be announced between now and Christmas. But Micheál Martin couldn't give any guarantee that there won't be additional measures in the new year. He says they're waiting to see the impact of the…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Minister Feighin highlights changes to CE and RSS, announced yesterday

    Major reforms to Community Employment (CE) and the Rural Social Scheme (RSS) announced by government yesterday will be of direct benefit to many, according to Minister of State Frank Feighan. The main changes introduced include, Age rules: The age from which…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Gardai warn of "grandparent scam"

    Gardai are warning the public to be aware of a new text scam alert, known as the ‘grandparent scam’, where members of the public receive a random text message purporting to be from a family member stating that they require financial help or are in some sort…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Castlerea shop sells winning €500,000 EuroMillions Plus ticket

    The winning ticket in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw was sold at Corrib Oil in Castlerea. One lucky player is half a million euro richer, after matching the winning numbers of 18, 22, 29, 34 and 50 to scoop the €500,000 jackpot. There was no winner of…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Call for 2022 Leaving Cert to be a hybrid model again

    There are calls for the Leaving Cert to be a hybrid model again in 2022. Labour's Education Spokesperson says students have lost a lot of in-class learning time over the last two years. Last year's leaving cert students were able to choose between a…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Irish Water needs to invest more in Ballina to avoid water outages, says local TD

    Irish Water is being asked for extra investment in upgrading the pipework in Ballina town, to reduce the number of water outages being experienced. The latest water main burst at the weekend led to water outages in a number of areas of the town over the…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Walk-in booster clinics continuing today in Castlebar

    Walk-in booster clinics continue today at Breaffy House Resort in Castlebar for people in their 40's and 50's. The walk-in clinic will be open for this age group from 2pm to 7.45 this evening, and will be open again tomorrow for people in their 40's and 50's.…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    Increase in Covid-19 patients being treated at Mayo & Galway University Hospitals

    The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 is continuing to fall. Last night, there were 396 Covid patients being treated in public hospitals - a drop of 23 over the past 24 hours, and down 61 on a week ago. In this region, both Galway and Mayo…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    CMO warning on Omicron, while Mayo has lowest virus rates nationally

    The Chief Medical Officer is urging people to only meet over the coming days with those with whom they intend spending Christmas Day. Dr Tony Holohan says the highly transmissible Omicron variant now accounts for two thirds of new Covid cases here. It comes…
  • Dec 22, 2021

    EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 won in Co Roscommon

    One lucky EuroMillions player in Co Roscommon is half a million euro richer, after winning the top prize in last night's EuroMillions Plus draw. The ticketholder managed to match the winning numbers of 18, 22, 29, 34 and 50 to scoop the €500,000 jackpot.…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    5,279 new Covid cases confirmed this evening

    5,279 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening. The Omicron variant now accounts for about two thirds of new infections in Ireland. 443 patients are in hospital with the virus, down 24 from yesterday, while the ICU figure is down two, to 102.…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Interval between having Covid and being eligible for booster reduced to 3 months

    People recovering from Covid-19 will no longer have to wait 6 months for a booster vaccine - that waiting time is being reduced to 3 months. That's according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who says the recommendation from NIAC is that the interval…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Cabinet agrees measures to support businesses impacted by Covid restrictions

    Cabinet Ministers have signed off on measures to provide financial support to the businesses impacted by the latest Covid restrictions. The employment wage subsidy scheme is being reopened for businesses with a more than 30 per cent loss in turnover. While…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Ireland facing a challenging January, says Taoiseach

    The country is facing a challenging January, according to the Taoiseach. However, Mícheal Martin says the Covid-19 booster campaign will offer significant protection against the coronavirus. The Taoiseach says a combination of booster vaccines, along with…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    EU decide Digital Covid certs expire nine months after someone's last dose of a vaccine

    The EU has agreed new rules that will mean digital Covid certs expire nine months after someone's last dose of a vaccine. It's in a bid to increase vaccine uptake across the bloc. The rules apply to travel within the EU and take effect from February 2022.…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Minister welcomes progress on new Elective Hospital in Galway

    The Cabinet today gave approval to proceed with the next steps required for the provision of a new Elective Hospital in Galway. According to Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Galway based, Hildegarde Naughton the new service will be delivered…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Latest INMO trolley watch figures revealed

    339 admitted patients are waiting for beds at Irish Hospitals today, according to the latest INMO Trolley Watch figures. 257 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 82 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital system. Letterkenny University…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Drop in Covid hospital numbers in the past 24 hours

    There are 443 Covid patients in Irish hospitals - down 24 from yesterday. It's a drop of 10 percent on last Tuesday, and 12 down on two weeks ago. Across the region there are 22 patients with the virus at Galway University Hospital, 13 at Mayo University…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Tuam students announced as Junk Kouture national award winners

    Transition Year students at Scoil Bhríde Mercy Secondary School in Tuam have won the national Junk Kouture award for 2021. It's a fashion competition for secondary school students where participants design, create and model their fashions made from recycled…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    CEO of Saolta says because someone dies with Covid 19 does not inevitably mean the person died because of the virus

    The cause of death is a determination made by a coroner, according to the CEO of the Saolta Hospital group, Tony Canavan. Through a Freedom of Information request from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, details of the number of patients nationally who…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Councillor calls for public inquiry into why 45 people admitted to MUH having tested negative for Covid died with the virus.

    A public inquiry is required to establish why 45 people who were admitted to Mayo University Hospital, testing negative for Covid 19, subsequently acquired the virus in the hospital and died. That’s the view of Castlebar Independent councillor Michael…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Western Development Commission CEO insists the future is bright for the region

    Despite the pandemic, the future is bright for the region, according to the CEO of the Western Development Commission Tomás Ó Síocháin. The agency has announced one of its most successful years to date. Over the past 12 months the WDC Investment Fund has…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Walk-in booster clinics continuing at Breaffy Resort this week

    Walk-in booster clinics are continuing this week at the Breaffy House Resort vaccination centre in Castlebar. For people aged 40 and over, walk-in clinics are taking place today (Tuesday), Wed and Thursday. Additional walk-in clinics will be held on Thursday…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Mayo cinema manager says earlier closing times are 'disappointing for staff and customers'

    Pubs and restaurants are now closing at 8pm under new Covid restrictions that came into effect last night. Cinemas also have to close from 8pm, as part of the latest restrictions. Manager of Mayo Movie World in Castlebar Pat Concannon says it's disappointing…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Cabinet expected to approve updated supports for hospitality sector this morning

    Cabinet's expected to approve updated supports for businesses impacted by the latest restrictions on hospitality and live events when it meets this morning. The Irish Examiner reports changes to the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme could see affected…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Sizeable ramp-up in booster programme across GP practices

    GPs have ordered about 250,000 more Covid boosters than expected, under the new accelerated programme. The Irish Medical Organisation says they've requested up to 700,000 over the past week. It's after the HSE asked family doctors to double the amount of…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    CMO says Covid cases rising sharply in young adults due to Omicron

    The chief medical officer says Covid cases are rising sharply among young adults, due to the Omicron variant. The positivity rate among 16 to 34 year olds has jumped to 25 per cent - one of the highest rates since the pandemic began. The five-day moving…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Public urged to take care on roads on 'National Be Safe Be Seen Day'

    The shortest day of the year is also ‘National Be Safe Be Seen Day’, as the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána call on the public to be safe on the road by being seen. Drivers are being urged to use their dipped headlights during the day if…
  • Dec 21, 2021

    Woman due before courts in relation to a burglary in Mayo

    Arrests have been made across Mayo following two separate burglaries last week. Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft from a jewellery shop on Main Street in Ballyhaunis last Wednesday. An amount of jewellery was stolen from the premises. A woman,…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Latest Covid-19 figures

    4,799 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today. 467 patients are in hospital with the virus, up 31 from yesterday, while the ICU figure has fallen three to 104. The Chief Medical Officer says the level of disease among young adults has risen sharply in…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    People should socialise as little as possible over coming weeks, says CMO

    The Chief Medical Officer says people should socialise as little as possible over the coming weeks. New measures to tackle the Omicron variant sees pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres close at 8pm from today. Weddings are limited to 100 guests and indoor…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Roscommon, Mayo & Sligo have lowest Covid rates at present

    Roscommon, Mayo and Sligo are the three counties with the lowest rates of Covid at present. Latest figures show the 14-day average now stands at 1276 cases per 100,000 people. Roscommon's rate is 700, with 781 cases per 100,000 in Mayo and 854 in Sligo. Over…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Over 29,000 people now employed in multinationals in the West

    There's been a 6% increase in the number of people employed in multinational companies in the West - according to the annual report from IDA Ireland. There are currently 29,419 people employed in IDA-supported companies across the Western region - up from…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Tánaiste warns there could be record-breaking number of Covid cases over the coming days

    The Tánaiste says there could be record-breaking numbers of Covid cases over the coming days. The Omicron variant is now the dominant strain here - accounting for over half of new infections. An 8pm closing time for cinemas, theatres and hospitality comes…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Sentence adjourned on Sligo man found guilty of rape and sexual assault

    A court has heard that a woman, who was raped by a man she met on Tinder, was rescued by Gardaí after she hung a towel on his balcony. 58-year old Christopher Feeney was found guilty of four counts of raping and sexually assaulting the woman at his home…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    ICUs record lowest amount of Covid patients in over a month

    104 Covid positive patients are in ICU this lunchtime - the lowest number in over a month. Of those three are in Mayo University Hospital, with one each in Sligo, Galway and the Portiuncula University Hospitals. Figures also show there are 463 patients across…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Castlebar publican devastated at new Covid restrictions

    The new Covid restrictions which kick in from this evening are devastating for publicans and restauranteurs. That's according to well-known Castlebar publican Mick Byrne. Pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres have to close from 8pm, and the measures will…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Loggerhead turtle washes up on Connemara beach

    A large turtle that washed up on a beach in Connemara is being given round the clock care at the Galway Atlantaquaria in Salthill. The loggerhead turtle, weighing around 50kg, is an endangered species and believed to have originated in a warmer region near…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    8pm closing time "lockdown by stealth" says Castlebar Tourism Officer

    The Chief Medical Officer says there are no plans to recommend more Covid restrictions. An 8pm closing time takes effect for pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres from this evening - with 50 per cent capacity limits for large events. The measures will stay…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Repairs complete following water main burst in Ballina

    Irish Water and Mayo County Council have completed repairs following a major water main burst in Ballina over the weekend. The burst in a large water main impacted on customers in a number of areas of Ballina town and its surrounds. Repairs got underway on…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Tánaiste says schools expected to reopen on time in the New Year

    Some schools are reporting as many as 40 percent of students are absent today. Primary schools in particular had been expecting many students to be allowed to stay at home, as parents are concerned with COVID-19 in the run up to Christmas. Meanwhile, the…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Government accused of pressing nuclear button on hospitality

    The Government has been accused of pressing the nuclear button on the hospitality industry. Chief Executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland Padraig Cribben says it's been a devastating weekend for pubs across the country. He made his comment in light of…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Omicron becomes dominant in under two weeks

    Omicron has become the dominant strain of covid 19 in Ireland in less than two weeks. The Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan says it shows just how transmissible this variant is, with around 52 per cent of cases now due to Omicron. 5,124 new cases of covid 19…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Almost 100,000 children on hospital waiting lists

    One in 12 children in Ireland are now on a hospital waiting list. The Irish Hospital Consultants Association says almost 100,000 are waiting on care. Roughly 38,000 are waiting over 12 months and around 28,000 are waiting more than 18 months. Meanwhile almost…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Mayo Senator says revised closing time is some reprieve for restaurants

    The updated Covid restrictions come into force this evening, bringing a curfew of 8pm to pubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres. Indoor and Outdoor events also face a cap of 50-percent attendance, or 1,000 maximum indoors and 5,000 outdoors. Last week, Mayo…
  • Dec 20, 2021

    Mayo native dies following road collision in Boston last week

    Police in the US are investigating the death of a Mayo native in a fatal road traffic collision last week. Anne Flaherty nee Moran of Derrynacanna in Ballintubber was a nurse in Boston and died in the crash at around 6am in the morning last Wednesday, just…
  • Dec 19, 2021

    Transport Minister has tested positive for Covid 19

    The Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has tested positive for Covid 19. In a statement, Minister Ryan says he's self-isolating at home and he's following all HSE protocols. He says he's advised the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Secretary to the Government.…
  • Dec 19, 2021

    45 patients have died at MUH having contracted Covid 19 in the hospital

    Mayo University Hospital is the seventh highest hospital nationally in which patients died having acquired Covid 19 while in the hospital. St. Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin had the highest death toll from hospital-acquired Covid 19, with 77 deaths.…
  • Dec 19, 2021

    Only 11 social housing units were built in Mayo over the past year, according to local deputy

    A Mayo TD is seeking an urgent meeting with the Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien to discuss the delivery of social housing in the county. Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway Walsh claims only 11 social houses were built in Mayo so far this year, while the department…
  • Dec 19, 2021

    No queues reported at Walk-In Vaccination Clinic today in Castlebar

    There was disappointment for many, and some frayed nerves, as several vaccine centres nationally had to close their walk-in booster clinics early this morning. Some 23 centres offered boosters to people aged 40 to 49 for the first time today. The National…
  • Dec 19, 2021

    Santa to lead tractor run this evening in Ballyhaunis for Cancer Care West

    A Christmas tractor run takes place this evening, starting at 6 pm at Ballyhaunsis Community School in aid of Cancer Care West. Santa will arrive at 5.45pm to lead the tractors through Ballyhaunis town, on to Cloonfad, Granlaghan, Ballinlough and back to…
  • Dec 19, 2021

    52 percent of Covid cases reported today are the Omicron Variant

    The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,124 confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of 8am today, 436 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 107 are in ICU. 52% of reported cases are now estimated to be due to the Omicron variant.…
  • Dec 19, 2021

    Deputy Calleary called as witnesses in trial arising from "Golfgate" outing in Clifden last year

    Former agriculture minister Mayo TD Dara Calleary is one of a number of prominent political figures who have been called as witnesses in the two-day trial arising from the so-called Golfgate outing in Clifden in August 2020. The case is schedule to be heard…
  • Dec 19, 2021

    New data centres can go ahead in Galway despite halt on such development in Dublin

    New data centres planned for Dublin have been denied permission to connect to the national grid. However, the construction of new data facilities can still go ahead in less energy demanding regions such as Galway, Limerick and Cork. The Business Post reports…
  • Dec 19, 2021

    No reports so far today of long queues at Vaccination Centre in Breaffy as Walk-in Clinics get underway for people in their 40s

    Long queues have formed at a number of major vaccine centres nationally this morning, with some now at capacity for the day and turning people away. Walk-in clinics were opened to people aged 40-49 this morning, as appointments continue for other groups. 23…
  • Dec 19, 2021

    Professor of immuno-virology insists schools should be closed early this Christmas

    Schools should have been closed early ahead of Christmas to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. That's the view of Professor of immuno-virology at UCC, Liam Fanning. 7,333 new cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, the third-highest daily case number of…
  • Dec 19, 2021

    Water outages continue in areas of Ballina and its hinterlands

    Disruption to the water supply is continuing for many householders and businesses today in the Ballina and Bonniconlon areas. Irish Water, working with Mayo County Council, say repairs are continuing following a burst to a large water main impacting customers…
  • Dec 18, 2021

    Works continue tomorrow on burst watermain in Ballina

    Irish Water, working in partnership with Mayo County Council, is progressing repairs following a burst to a large water main impacting customers in the Ballina hinterland including: Coonealcauraun, Rathroeen, Culleens, Farranoo, Laghtadawnagh, Kilmoremoy,…
  • Dec 18, 2021

    Claremorris Principal reminds parents to enrol children for next academic year

    Parents of 6th class students are being reminded to enrol their children in secondary school for the coming academic year. Roy Hession, the Principal of St. Colman’s College in Claremorris, says without in-person enrolment evenings the sign up to secondary…
  • Dec 18, 2021

    Over 7,300 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    The Department of Health has confirmed 7,333 new cases of Covid-19 this afternoon. 410 patients are being treated in hospitals - down 10 on yesterday's figures. 107 are in ICU - up 2 on yesterday. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says a "large number of…
  • Dec 18, 2021

    Winning Lotto ticket sold in Castlebar

    EuroMillions players in the Castlebar area are being urged to check their tickets carefully today after a Mayo player won the top prize of €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at…
  • Dec 18, 2021

    Crews tackling burst watermain in Ballina

    Irish Water has identified a burst in a watermain in Ballina area and is working with Mayo County Council to restore water as quickly as possible. The areas affected are Coonealcauraun, Rathroeen, Culleens, Farranoo, Laghtadawnagh, Kilmoremoy, Abbeycourt,…
  • Dec 18, 2021

    Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance say COI report brought into question by High Court ruling

    The Commission of Investigation report into mother and baby homes has been brought into question by yesterday’s High Court ruling. That’s the view of Breeda Murphy of the Tuam Mother and Baby Homes Alliance, who says that survivors should have had a draft of…
  • Dec 18, 2021

    Roscommon man wins two categories at the FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards

    Roscommon farmer Éanna Tiernan won in two categories at the FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards. The Elphin beef farmer was named the 2021 National Rural Network Biodiversity Farmer of the Year. The award recognizes a young farmer who is farming in a…
  • Dec 18, 2021

    Gardaí investigate theft from a Mayo business

    Gardaí are investigating a theft which occurred at a business in Ballyhaunis on Wednesday. Midwest News understands that the theft occurred at a jeweller in the town. No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.
  • Dec 18, 2021

    Over 40s can get booster vaccines from tomorrow

    Over 40s will start to get their booster vaccines from tomorrow. The Health Minister's brought the date forward for 40 to 49 year-olds. Stephen Donnelly has announced a significant acceleration of the covid 19 booster vaccination programme. People in their…
  • Dec 18, 2021

    Farmers reminded of deadline to submit Nitrates records

    Farmers are being reminded of the deadline to submit all Nitrates records is the 31st of December. It's in relation to movements of organic manures, temporary movement of animals and short-term rental grazing agreements. The Department of Agriculture is…
  • Dec 17, 2021

    NPHET project over 20,000 daily Covid cases in pessimistic scenario

    NPHET is warning there could be over 20,000 cases of Covid-19 a day, due to the Omicron variant.These figures are under a pessimistic modelling scenario presented to the Health Minister.Health officials estimate 8,000 to 10,000 cases a day under an optimistic…
  • Dec 17, 2021

    Government announce new restrictions to curb spread of Covid over Christmas

    A new 8pm closing time has been imposed on the hospitality sector in a bid to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned the number of new Covid cases and hospitalisations is likely to surpass anything seen before in the coming…
  • Dec 17, 2021

    Omicron now accounts for 35% of new Covid-19 cases in Ireland

    The Omicron variant now accounts for 35 per cent of new Covid cases in Ireland, according to NPHET. A total of 3,628 coronavirus infections have been reported this evening. 420 Covid patients are in hospital today - the lowest figure in over two months. 105…
  • Dec 17, 2021

    State admits rights of nine mother and baby home survivors were breached

    The State has admitted that it breached the rights of nine survivors of the mother-and-baby homes when it didn't give them draft copies of a final report into the institutions. The admission came on the back of cases taken by two survivors, who claimed they…
  • Dec 17, 2021

    Mayo TD hits out at latest NPHET recommendations

    Cabinet will decide later whether to accept a recommendation to have a new closing time of 5pm for the hospitality sector. NPHET has recommended the move in response to the incoming wave of Omicron Covid cases. A full cabinet meeting is scheduled later to…
  • Dec 17, 2021

    Funding announced for road and greenway projects in Mayo

    Over €92.8m has been announced for road and greenway projects in County Mayo. As part of the funding allocation €2,650,000 has been announced for greenway projects, with €88,903,326 for national road improvement works and €1,276,467 for maintenance. This…
  • Dec 17, 2021

    Problem with An Post's current accounts today

    An Post says it is aware of an issue processing payments for customers with current accounts this afternoon. It has committed to getting the backlog cleared by 4pm. An Post has also apologised for the inconvenience the issue has caused.
  • Dec 17, 2021

    Closing pubs at 5pm will drive house parties, according to the Chair of the Mayo Vintners

    A proposed 5pm closing time for pubs is devastating and will only serve to drive house parties, according to the Mayo Chair of the Vintners Federation. Alan Gielty who runs a pub and restaurant on Achill Island in county Mayo, says publicans are frustrated…
  • Dec 17, 2021

    Planning sought for infrastructural works on IDA site in Ballina

    A planning application is being submitted this week to Mayo County Council for site works to get underway at the IDA Business Park, located on the Sligo Road in Ballina. It’s a welcome development, according to local Fianna Fail deputy Dara Calleary. Planning…
  • Dec 17, 2021

    Official lighting this evening of floating Castlebar Christmas Tree

    A floating Christmas tree on Lough Lannagh, Castlebar will be officially lit this evening at 5.30pm. The tree was the brainchild of Karen Rowland and she approached Castlebar Tidy Town’s committee to become involved. There were a lot of technical issues, and…
  • Dec 17, 2021

    NPHET advise hospitality to close at 5pm to curb the spread of the Omicron Variant

    The government has been advised to close all pubs and restaurants at 5pm, as soon as possible. Cabinet Ministers will consider NPHET's latest recommendations to slow the spread of the Omicron variant later today. NPHET have also proposed that cinemas,…
  • Dec 17, 2021

    Galway and Mayo recorded waiting times this year of over two hours for an ambulance to arrive at a life threatening emergency

    It took an ambulance at least 90 minutes to arrive at a life-threatening emergency call 20 times in six months. The longest waiting time was nearly 2 hours and 19 minutes. The target is for an ambulance to arrive at a life-threatening emergency call within 19…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Collision outside Tuam this evening

    A collision has occurred on the Dunmore Road just outside Tuam this evening. Traffic in the area has been disrupted, as a result. Gardai are on the way to the scene. There are no further details available as yet this evening.
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Castlebar woman appointed Executive Director at the ESB

    ESB Chief Executive Paddy Hayes has today announced the appointment of Sinéad Kilkelly as Executive Director, People and Organisational Development with the company. Sinéad is from Castlebar and joins ESB from Bus Éireann where she has held the position of…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Mayo's Miss Ireland competes tonight at the final of Miss World

    Miss Ireland, Mayo’s Pamela Uba is in tonight’s final of Miss World taking place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Pamela, an ambassador for Variety Ireland, has described herself as “incredibly proud” to be the first black woman…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Omicron variant now makes up 27 percent of all Covid positive results in the Republic

    The Omicron variant now accounts for 27 per cent of all new Covid cases in the Republic. This was as low as 1 per cent just last week. The Tánaiste has said people who got a single dose Janssen vaccine are now to be prioritised for boosters. Leo Varadkar says…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Walk-in booster vaccination centres available across the west for people in their 50s and 60s

    People in their 50's and 60's who require a booster vaccine can either wait to be offered an appointment, or can attend one of the walk-in centres in Castlebar, Galway, Sligo, Roscommon or Carrick-on-Shannon. Details of the walk-in clinics and opening times…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Achill RNLI responded to 20 call-outs this year to date

    Achill Island RNLI has responded to 20 call-outs so far this year. Despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the lifeboat crews have remained on call, available to launch at any hour - day or night - to help those in trouble at sea. However,…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Taoiseach- concern at spread of Omicron variant

    The Taoiseach has said NPHET is very concerned about the rate at which the Omicron variant is spreading in Ireland. Health officials are meeting today to consider further restrictions for over the Christmas break. It's expected they'll make recommendations on…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    443 Covid patients in hospitals today - lowest number in 2 months

    443 Covid-positive patients are in Irish hospitals today - the lowest total in two months. The number has dropped from 470 yesterday, and is a fall of 16 percent since this day last week. Latest figures show 105 of these patients are in ICU with the virus. In…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Free morning car parking in council car parks in Castlebar this yuletide

    There is no charge to park in council car parks in Castlebar each morning between now and the end of the month (Dec 31st). From 8.30am to 1pm each day there are no car parking charges in the local authority car parks in the county town for the festive season.…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Free parking in council-owned carparks in Westport up to Christmas

    There's good news for shoppers in Westport, as parking is free in the council-owned car-parks for the festive season. From today, motorists can park for free in the council car parks in the town, and that will continue until 4th January. The free parking has…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Extension approved for Crossmolina National School

    An extension has been approved for Crossmolina National School. The Department of Education has given the go-ahead for the extension at the Crossmolina school, consisting of a general classroom, 2-class base Special Educational Needs Unit, and toilet. Mayo FG…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Councillors demand clarification on delivery of long-promised Clew Bay Greenway

    Councillors in West Mayo want clarification and dates as to when the long promised Clew Bay Greenway will now be delivered. Overall responsibility for the development has been taken out of the hands of Mayo County Council, after the local authority has been…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Vaccine booster programme to be accelerated

    The Tánaiste says 2 million people could have boosters by the end of the year, due to the accelerated programme. GPs will double the amount of extra doses they administer every week, and they can now accommodate all over-16s. Vaccine centres will open from…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    Woman rescued from Lough Derg after falling off paddle board

    A woman was rescued from Lough Derg near Portumna, Co Galway last night, after using her mobile phone to alert emergency services when she got into difficulty. The Irish Times reports that the woman had been paddle-boarding in the afternoon and, after coming…
  • Dec 16, 2021

    NPHET expected to recommend further restrictions when it meets today

    NPHET is expected to recommend further restrictions on social mixing over Christmas when it meets this morning. The public health officials will consider whether new limits are needed on household visits - and further cuts to the hospitality sector. New rules…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    More than 4,000 new cases of Covid 19 reported today in the Republic

    There are 24 newly confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 - bringing the total to 42. The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says there is now community transmission of the new strain in Ireland. While only 42 cases have been officially…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Latest date for posting advice from An Post this evening

    An Post has issued a seasonal reminder of a number of key Christmas posting dates and a call out to customers nationwide to get those Christmas cards and parcels to the post. Among its crucial latest dates of posting is this coming Saturday (December 18th)…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Taoiseach dismisses Tanaiste's suggestion that the requirement for a negative Covid test to enter Ireland will be dropped

    The Taoiseach has dismissed suggestions the requirement for a negative Covid test to enter Ireland from overseas will be dropped. It comes after Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he expects NPHET to recommend more restrictions around social mixing and close…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Tanaiste believes new advice will be given on "social mixing" before Christmas

    Restrictions on international travel could be eased this week which measures on socialising are set to be tightened. NPHET will meet tomorrow to discuss what restrictions need to be in place over Christmas. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said travel restrictions…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Covid Booster vaccines to be rolled out for over 40s the week after Christmas

    People in their 40s will start getting booster vaccines no later than the week starting December 27th. Minister Michael McGrath confirmed the news ahead of the HSE releasing an updated plan for the boosters. He says the Government accepts there are concerns…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Deputy Naughten critical of the poor rollout of the NBP despite promises

    The National Broadband Plan will connect just 35,000 homes and businesses by the end of the year, despite having promised a revised downward target of 60,000, some months ago. The initial aim was 115,000, but that was scaled back after Covid-related delays…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Louisburg and Newport public water supplies remain on Remedial Action List

    Irish Water has responded to concerns in the latest EPA report in relation to a number of public water schemes in Mayo. Today's report from the Environmental Protection Agency says 46 water supplies - serving one million people across the country - are…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    110,000 euro in funding for four Sensory Parks in Mayo

    The Minister of State for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte, has announced €1 million funding to develop 65 sensory gardens for people with disabilities across the country, including an allocation of 110,00 euro for Mayo projects and €60,000 for a number of…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Concerns over Ballinrobe Garda Station not being manned during opening hours

    The opening hours of Ballinrobe Garda Station are to be reviewed, and may be extended. That's according to local Councillor Michael Burke, who raised the matter at a recent meeting of the Mayo Joint Policing Committee. Councillor Burke says issues have arisen…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Free afternoon Christmas parking in Ballina's council car parks

    There is free car parking in council car parks in Ballina every afternoon from now until the end of the month (Dec 31st). The free parking in the local authority car parks comes into effect every afternoon after 2pm. There is no free on-street car parking in…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Tánaiste expects further restrictions will be recommended by NPHET

    The Tanaiste says he expects further Covid-19 restrictions to be recommended by NPHET due to the Omicron variant. The new strain now accounts for 14 percent of cases here - up from one percent last week, and Leo Varadkar says he expects it to become dominant…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Grants for three animal welfare groups in Mayo

    Grants have been announced for three animal welfare organisations in Co Mayo. Funding of €86,500 has been awarded on the inaugural Animal Welfare Awareness Day - an initiative of Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to raise awareness of animal welfare.…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    €1.9 million Govt funding announced for Ireland West Airport Knock

    An additional €1.9 million Government funding has been announced this morning for Ireland West Airport Knock. Exchequer supports of almost €108 million has been allocated for Irish airports, under the Regional Airports Programme, and the Covid-19 Regional…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Vulnerable Mayo water supplies posing risk to health, says EPA

    Irish Water's failure to improve treatment plants has left many water supplies vulnerable, posing a risk to the health of a large portion of the population. That's according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which says 46 water supplies, serving one…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    Accelerated Covid booster programme being planned

    The HSE will today continue to finalise an accelerated Covid booster programme, which will involve a huge re-deployment of staff. It will also include more vaccine centres, extended opening hours, and details of when over-40s can get an extra dose. Walk-in…
  • Dec 15, 2021

    CMO has not recommended new Covid restrictions

    The Chief Medical Officer did not recommend new Covid restrictions when he met Government party leaders last night. But Dr Tony Holohan presented the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader with new modelling about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Man airlifted to hospital following work incident in Tuam

    A man has been airlifted to hospital following a workplace incident in Tuam this afternoon. It's understood the incident occurred at a business premises in the town at about 1.30pm. A man in his 30's was airlifted to University Hospital Galway - his condition…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    14% of Covid cases reported in Ireland today are Omicron variant

    Nearly one in every seven Covid-19 cases reported in Ireland today are the Omicron variant. A total of 3,887 cases of the virus have been confirmed this evening. The Chief Medical Officer says about 14% are due to Omicron - or nearly 550 cases. That's a…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Mayo principal says children so cold in class, they can hardly write

    The biggest challenge facing schoolchildren is at present is the cold temperature of the classroom. That's according to the principal of Clogher National School near Claremorris, Adrian Ormsby who says the heating is on all day in the school, but with the…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    NPHET to brief Govt leaders tonight on Omicron variant

    Senior members of NPHET will brief Government leaders tonight on the spread of the Omicron variant. The Chief Medical Officer will meet the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Green Party leader. It comes as health officials estimate 11 per cent of cases in Ireland are…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Dept of Education rules out closing schools early for Christmas

    The Department of Education has ruled out closing the schools early for Christmas. DCU Immunologist Christine Loscher has suggested that NPHET considers closing schools this Friday, to give children more time before seeing family over Christmas. She's asked…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Every household to get €100 off energy bill in the New Year

    Every household is to get 100 euro off an energy bill in the New Year. A 210 million euro plan was approved by Cabinet this morning. The money will be paid directly to energy providers and will include pay as you go customers. The measure will be applied to a…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Road lining works underway in Sligo town today

    Sligo County Council is advising road users that road lining works are being carried out today in part of Sligo town. The works are underway at the Pearse Road junctions with Cemetery Road and with Mail Coach Road. Traffic management systems are in place.…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Appeal for blood donations

    The blood bank says it's under pressure to collect enough of the 12,000 pints of blood it needs to stockpile before Christmas. The Blood Transfusion Service says many of its usual donors are sick, and Storm Barra forced the closure of several clinics last…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    IPU says more pharmacies are signing up to the vaccine rollout

    There’s a real sense of urgency around the booster vaccine rollout due to the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant. That’s according to the Secretary General of the Irish Pharmacy Union, Darragh O’Loughlin, who says the rollout in pharmacies has…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Publican claims he faces financial crisis as he fails to qualify for government's EWSS - wage subsidy scheme

    Despite a general welcome from the hospitality and entertainment sectors when the government announced a revised relief scheme last week to assist businesses affected by the present Covid restrictions, some publicans say the scheme is not working for them.…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Doubling of Covid patients over the past week at Mayo University Hospital

    Mayo University Hospital has seen a doubling in the number of Covid-positive patients over the past week. According to latest HSE figures, 10 Covid patients were being treated last night at the Castlebar hospital - up from 5 a week earlier. There are 11 Covid…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Progress continues on new Enterprise Hub for Loughrea

    A new Enterprise and Co-working Hub is planned for Loughrea. Operated by Comworks and located in the Railway House building on Station Road in the town, the 7000sq foot space will be home to a number of individuals and businesses when up and running. Planning…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    NPHET meet on Thursday and are expected to ask for a "tightening" of Covid restrictions

    The State’s public health team, NPHET, is due to meet this Thursday and today’s Irish Times is reporting that “government sources” say they expect that NPHET will ask for a “tightening” of restrictions ahead of the Christmas period. A source told the paper…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Family appeal for missing Mayo woman on what would be her 50th birthday

    The family of a missing Mayo woman are again appealing for information, on what would have been her 50th birthday. Sandra Collins from Crossmolina was living with her aunt in Killala when she disappeared on the night of the 4th December 2000. 21 years later,…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Walk-in booster clinics continuing in Breaffy Resort this weekend

    Booster vaccination clinics will continue this week at the Breaffy Resort in Castlebar. Further walk-in clinics for people in their 50's will be open on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. For people in their 60's, walk-in clinics will be open today (Tuesday) and…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    CMO warns Omicron likely accounts for 11% of cases in Ireland

    The wait time between a second Covid-19 vaccine and a booster jab has been reduced from five to three months. Details were announced last night by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, following new NIAC advice. It comes as the Chief Medical Officer warns the…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Cabinet to discuss proposals for emergency energy payments

    Cabinet Ministers will discuss proposals for emergency energy payments to all households this morning. It's expected Minister Eamon Ryan will bring the idea to Cabinet that could see households paid 100 euro against energy bills early in the new year. Energy…
  • Dec 14, 2021

    Fog alert remains in place across the region this morning

    A nationwide status yellow fog warning remains in place this morning. Met Éireann says there will be reduced visibility leading to difficult travel conditions. The alert will remain in place until 9am.
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Booster gap reduced as eight further Omicron cases confirmed

    The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has announced that the gap between a Covid jab and a booster injection has been reduced from five to three months.It follows fresh advice from the European Medicines Agency.The Higher Education Minister says the…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Christmas car parking arrangements for Claremorris & Ballinrobe

    As the countdown continues to Christmas, there's some good news for shoppers in Claremorris and Ballinrobe. Mayo County Council has agreed that motorists can park for free in the carparks in both towns from 2pm every afternoon. The free parking comes into…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Grants announced for four Mayo community projects tackling isolation during Covid pandemic

    Four community projects in Achill, Ballina, Ballinrobe and Claremorris have received grants from the Community Foundation for Ireland. The projects chosen for funding were aimed at combating isolation during Covid-19. Grants of €3,000 each are being allocated…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Status yellow fog warning issued from this evening

    A nationwide status yellow fog warning has been issued. It'll take effect at 7pm this evening and run until 9am tomorrow. Met Eireann says the fog will mean reduced visibility in some areas, leading to difficult travel conditions.
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Young Ballaghadereen man fatally injured in Co Donegal collision

    The funeral will take place later this week of a young Co Roscommon man who died in a road collision in Co Donegal on Friday. 19-year old Finley Cole from Brusna, Ballaghereen and late of Letterkenny died in a crash involving his motorcycle and a car, which…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    46 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital

    There are 46 patients on trolleys today at Sligo University Hospital, as the INMO is reporting the worst overcrowding since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nationally, there are 534 patients on hospital trolleys across the country today. The Irish Nurses…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Westport haulier says protesters are prepared to wait in Dublin until the New Year if demands are not met

    Those gathered in Dublin to protest high fuel costs are prepared to wait there until the New Year if their demands are not met. That’s according to Paul Kerins of Kerins Mechanical Service in Liscarney, Westport, who is in situ at Dublin Port this afternoon.…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Booster vaccination clinic for over 50's in Castlebar today

    A booster vaccination clinic is open in Castlebar today for people in their 50's. The walk-in clinic at the Breaffy Resort was open from 9.30 this morning, and will continue until 5.30 this evening for people aged between 50 and 59, who had their second dose…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Mayo TD welcomes funding for schools to improve ventilation

    The Government is to provide over €2.4 million to schools across Co Mayo to improve ventilation, as part of efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19. The Education Minister Norma Foley has announced a total of €62 million in minor works grants, with over €2.4…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    New service between Ireland West Airport Knock and Birmingham

    Ryanair has announced a new year-round service between Ireland West Airport Knock and Birmingham. The service will start next March, and will initially operate twice a week, all year round. There haven't been flights between Knock and Birmingham since early…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Latest Covid-19 hospital figures revealed

    517 Covid-positive patients are in Irish hospitals today - an increase of 13 from yesterday. The figures show the total is 3.5 percent lower than last Monday and 10 percent down on two weeks ago. There are 16 patients with the virus at Galway University…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Updated booster programme to be announced this week

    People over 40 are expected to be included in an updated booster programme to be announced this week. The government's looking to speed up the delivery of third shots due to concern over the Omicorn variant. It's aiming to have 1.5 million third doses…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Companies urged to check web servers due to cyber attack risk

    A warning's going out to companies to urgently check their web servers for exposure to a new vulnerability. The National Cyber Security Centre's issued the warning due to the risk of attack. The National Cyber Security Centre is advising organisations to take…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Truckers are Dublin bound for a 24-hour protest against fuel prices

    Traffic disruptions expected in Dublin this morning as truck drivers get set to protest for the second time in a month. They're calling for the cost of fuel reduced. Convoys of trucks are travelling from Galway, Cork, Donegal, Wexford and Monaghan. Posts on a…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Multi-million euro investment provided to improve ventilation in schools

    62 million euro in funding is being made available to schools to improve ventilation. The minor works grant will see 45 million go to primary and special schools, and 17 million to post-primary schools. It'll allow for improvements like the purchase of HEPA…
  • Dec 13, 2021

    Funding announced for Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim ETB

    Over €450,000 has been awarded to Mayo, Sligo, and Leitrim Education and Training Board (ETB) under Governments Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund. Minister Simon Harris has announced over €6.8m in additional funding nationally to support more…
  • Dec 12, 2021

    Gardaí appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Mountbellew

    Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Mountbellew in the early hours of this morning.It is understood a man, aged in his 20s, was seriously injured during an altercation with a second man in The Square,…
  • Dec 12, 2021

    Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Galway

    Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the Old Dublin Road in Galway City this afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 3pm. Material damage was caused to the vehicles. No injuries were reported. The road is open to traffic.
  • Dec 12, 2021

    Over 4,600 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

    The Department of Health has reported 4,667 new cases of Covid-19 today. 504 patients are hospitalised - up 23 on yesterday. 109 are in ICU - down 2 on yesterday. The Department has also confirmed that four additional cases of the Omicron variant have been…
  • Dec 12, 2021

    Truckers across the region heading to Dublin for a 24-hour protest

    Truckers who are planning a second protest convoy to Dublin tomorrow, are being asked to consider the impact it will have on retail outlets in the Capital. The newly-formed Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices is organising the 24-hour…
  • Dec 12, 2021

    Trial of former Mayo solicitor to get underway next month

    Former Mayo born solicitor Michael Lynn’s criminal trial is due to get under way next month. Lynn, with an address at Millbrook Court, Redcross, Co Wicklow, will go on trial on January 11 at the Circuit Criminal Court. The Sunday Independent is reporting that…
  • Dec 12, 2021

    Another increase in the polls for Sinn Fein

    A new poll shows Sinn Fein retains a massive lead over its rivals. The latest Behaviour and Attitudes survey for the Sunday Times shows support for the party is at 34 per cent. This was well ahead of second placed Fianna Fail at 23 per cent, and Fine Gael in…
  • Dec 12, 2021

    Status Yellow wind warning coming into effect later today

    Status Yellow wind warnings for seven coastal counties will come into effect this afternoon. A wind warning for Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal will be active from 3pm on Sunday until 11pm. Southerly winds will reach average speeds of 50 to 65km/h…
  • Dec 12, 2021

    Covid-19 vaccination clinics open today for 50-59 year olds

    Covid-19 vaccination walk-in clinics open their doors again this morning at many venues around the country. The first walk-in vaccination clinic booster doses for people aged 50 to 59 will take place this weekend in Breaffy House Resort Vaccination Centre.…
  • Dec 12, 2021

    Tens of thousands of jobs could be lost once wage subsidy scheme ends

    The government has been warned that tens of thousands of jobs could be lost once the wage subsidy scheme ends. The initiative, which provides financial support for companies hit by the pandemic, is due to expire in April. Over 24,000 businesses were using the…
  • Dec 11, 2021

    Wind warning extended to all western coastal counties tomorrow

    Two Status Yellow wind warnings have been extended to all western coastal counties for tomorrow. The first warning applies to Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal and is due to last from 3pm to 11pm. A similar warning is in place for Kerry and Clare but…
  • Dec 11, 2021

    Over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

    4,004 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today by the Department of Health. 481 people were in hospital with the coronavirus disease as of this morning. These include 111 patients in intensive care units.
  • Dec 11, 2021

    Former RTE journalist with MND plans to climb Croagh Patrick

    Charlie Bird says he cried "tears of joy" this morning at the support he received following his appearance on the Late Late Show last night. Bird, who was recently diagnosed with motor neurone disease, says he plans to climb Croagh Patrick in the spring if he…
  • Dec 11, 2021

    Mayo Senator welcomes major reforms and funding for childcare sector

    Major reforms have been announced this week of funding for early learning and the childcare sector. The reforms come on foot of an Expert Group report, approved and published this week by Government, which include additional funding to improve the pay and…
  • Dec 11, 2021

    Peter McVerry Trust is now delivering social housing in Mayo

    The Peter McVerry Trust is now delivering social housing in Mayo. The national housing and homeless charity is working in partnership with Mayo County Council to increase housing pathways for people experiencing homelessness in the county. The trust's first…
  • Dec 11, 2021

    St Colman's College to host a Tractor Run in aid of charity

    The Leaving Cert Applied students of St Colman’s College have organised a tractor run around the Claremorris hinterland in aid of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice. This event is part of the LCA’s coursework and they will all take off in convoy from the school at…
  • Dec 11, 2021

    Sligo Vaccination Centre is experiencing long queues this morning

    Most Covid-19 walk-in vaccination centres are experiencing wait times of at least 60 minutes this morning. Walk-in centres in Sligo Town, Nenagh in Co. Tipperary and Kilkenny City have longer wait times of 90 minutes or more. People getting booster jabs in…
  • Dec 11, 2021

    Motorists urged to take care on the N5 between Castlebar and Ballyvary

    Gardaí are urging motorists to take care on approach to traffic calming measures on the N5 between Castlebar and Ballyvary. It’s due to a large pothole on the eastbound carriageway near the entrance to the N5 dual carriageway works. Midwest News understands…
  • Dec 11, 2021

    Alone welcomes energy bill rebate as assistance for older people

    ALONE says plans to knock 100 euro off people's energy bill are a welcome assistance for older people. However, it says it doesn't measure to the inflation seen throughout 2021, with an average increase of over 489 euro across all electricity suppliers. A…
  • Dec 11, 2021

    Scientists warn two doses aren't enough to protect against Omicron

    Scientists are warning two doses of a coronavirus vaccine aren't quite enough to stop you from catching the Omicron variant. But UK health chiefs say booster jabs have shown good effectiveness. Here, queues are expected again today as walk-in booster clinics…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Plans announced for new €200m facility in North Mayo

    Plans have been announced for a new hydrogen production plant that will be powered by an onsite windfarm in north-east Mayo. The €200m facility, to be known as Firlough, is to be constructed by Mayo and UK based Mercury Renewables. Up to 150 jobs are to be…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Over four thousand new Covid-19 cases confirmed this evening

    4,115 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported this evening. Latest figures show the country's 14-day incidence rate is 1,334 cases per 100,000 people - with Carlow, Westmeath and Kildare having the highest rates. The Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan, is…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Man charged following stabbing incident in Castlebar

    A man in his 20s has been charged following a stabbing incident in Castlebar last night. The man appeared at Ballina District Court today and has been remanded to appear before Castlebar District Court next Wednesday on charges of assault causing bodily harm.…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Status Yellow wind warning issued for Mayo

    Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow wind warning Mayo, Galway, Donegal and Kerry ahead of the weekend. The warning comes into place on Sunday and is valid from 3pm on Sunday, until 11pm the same day. Met Eireann says some severe gusts are possible and…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    €330,000 in Government funding announced for the Mayo-Roscommon Hospice

    10 million euro is going towards palliative and end-of-life care. The Health Minister's announced the funding to increase the equitable access to palliative care services across the country. Stephen Donnelly says he has secured 3 million euro of this once-off…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Gardai appealing for witnesses following road collision in Castlerea

    Gardaí are investigating a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a van that occurred on the Knock Road, Castlerea, County Roscommon, at approximately yesterday evening at 5:30pm. The female pedestrian (aged in her 30s) suffered serious…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Man due before the courts following serious assault in Castlebar

    Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that occurred at a domestic residence in Castlebar last night. The incident occurred on Ellison Street in the town at approximately 7:30pm. A man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital with stab…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    All areas of Mayo have below average incidence of Covid-19

    Mayo and Leitrim have among the lowest 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country as of Wednesday last. Alongside Limerick and Cavan they have rates of infection below 1,000 per 100,000, while the national rate of infection stands at 1345. The rate of…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Walk-in booster dose clinics for Over 50s in Mayo this weekend

    The first walk-in vaccination clinic booster doses for people aged 50 to 59 will take place this weekend in Breaffy House Resort Vaccination Centre. The first is on Sunday from 12pm to 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 7.45pm for people who had their second dose on or…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Burst watermain affecting homes in Galway City

    Crews are working to restore water customers supplied by Galway City West Public Water Supply Scheme following a burst watermain. Irish Water and Galway County Council are working to restore supply to those impacted as quickly as possible and say every effort…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Minister Pippa Hackett has engagements across Mayo today

    The Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Pippa Hackett is visiting various locations across Mayo today. The Ballindine native will start in Balla, where she will meet South West Mayo Development Company Board and staff…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Over 1 million Covid vaccine boosters administered

    Over a million booster doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have now been administered across the country. 96 thousand third doses have also been given to people with compromised immune systems. Nearly 40 thousand boosters were administered yesterday. That's despite…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Households set to get 100 euro off their first energy bill in 2022

    Every household in the country is set to have 100 euro knocked off their first energy bill of 2022. The government is planning the move to ease the financial burden as a result of rising energy prices. It will cover the first two months of the year, and will…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Sinn Fein increases lead over FG and FF in latest poll

    Sinn Fein has increased its lead over Fine Gael and Fianna Fail and has reached a record level of support, according to a new poll. The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI survey has the party up three points to 35 percent. Fine Gael are down two points to 20…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Call on Govt to fast track incorporation of Wastewater Treatment Plants into Irish Water

    The Government must fast track funding for existing Wastewater Treatment Plants so they can be incorporated into Irish Water. That’s the call coming from Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney, who say there’s in excess of 560 housing estates that have…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    N60 reopens to traffic at Castlerea following serious crash

    The N60 has reopened to traffic in Castlerea after a serious road traffic collision yesterday evening. The incident occurred on the Ballyhaunis road out of the town at around 5:30pm. A collision occurred between a van and a female pedestrian close to the…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Crews continuing to restore power in aftermath of Storm Barra

    A small number of homes remain without power across the region as the country recovers from Storm Barra. The ESB received help from crews in the North yesterday to restore power across the West. Charlestown, Collooney and Boyle are all reporting between 13…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Leading immunologist believes Omicron will become the dominant strain here

    One of the country's top scientists says the Omicron variant's likely to become dominant in the coming months. Yesterday a further five cases of the strain were confirmed here in Ireland, bringing the total number to six. Professor of immunology at Dublin…
  • Dec 10, 2021

    Daily antigen tests advised for people arriving from the UK

    Passengers from Britain are being advised to take daily antigen tests for five days after arrival. The new advice was issued late last night. This new advice from government comes after it received an updated public health assessment on the Omicron variant.…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Parts of Sligo and Leitrim still without electricity following Storm Barra

    ESB Networks crews are continuing work this evening to restore power to homes, farms and businesses impacted by Storm Barra. Around 3,000 customers remain without supply at 5.40 pm, mainly in parts of Kerry, Sligo and Leitrim. ESB Networks say they have moved…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    More than 4,000 new Covid cases confirmed, 6 Omicron variant cases now detected in Ireland

    The Department of Health has been notified of 4,022 new Covid 19 cases today. It has also just updated, that the number of Omicron variant of the virus now detected in Ireland is six cases. The second case of the new variant detected here was only announced…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Second Omicron variant of Covid 19 case detected in Ireland

    A second case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland. A total of two cases of the variant have been confirmed here so far. No details of the case, such as whether it was travel related, have been confirmed. Studies have suggested…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Ireland is not heading towards more travel restrictions ahead of Christmas, according to the Taoiseach

    The Taoiseach Micheal Martin says Ireland is not heading towards more travel restrictions ahead of Christmas. He says he could not rule out bringing in more restrictions if the Omicron variant takes a turn. But insists, for now, the Governmen wants to align…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    45 percent of ICU beds nationally are occupied by unvaccinated patients at present

    Unvaccinated people are much more likely to need hospitalisation or treatment in ICU if they contract Covid-19, says the HSE. Those who haven't received a jab account for around one in seven cases, but in ICU they're taking up more than 45 perbcent of beds.…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    3pm tomorrow (Fri) applications close for 2022 Census Enumerators

    The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has extended the deadline for applications for Census Enumerators until tomorrow, Friday, 10 December. Those interested in the 168 part time positions in Mayo are urged to apply, without delay, on census.ie. Census…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    18 people with Covid 19 died in the Republic in a week

    18 people with Covid-19 died in the Republic in the week that ended on Tuesday last, December 7th. The average age of those that died was 75. 5,788 people have died from the virus in Ireland since the pandemic began.
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Deputy Calleary says the new support package for hospitality/business shows government's commitment to the sectors

    Cuts to the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme have been reversed and the supports extended until the end of January. Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath says it’s the best way to provide financial backing to the hospitality and live events sector after…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Ballina Chamber President welcomes Relief Package announced by government today for the hospitality sector

    Ballina Chamber President, Gerard Luskin, of Luskin’s Bistro and Wine Bar in Ballina, says the support package announced this afternoon by government for the hospitality sector is very welcome The Government has announced the extension of the Employment Wage…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    €100,000 for Mayo location under the Town Centre First Plan

    €2.6 million in funding has been provided to one town in each county nationally to deliver the first ever Town Centre First Plans. Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys made the announcement for the plan which aims to play a key role…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Government announces supports for sectors closed by restrictions

    The Government has announced the extension of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme until the end of January and a restoration of November's higher rates. Minister Paschal Donohoe said they couldn't design a targeted scheme for the hospitality sector in time…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Five podcasts produced by Mayo Writer in Residence programme

    Mayo County Council Writer in Residence Elizabeth Reapy invited fellow writers from Mayo and writers with strong links to Mayo to discuss their creative process. This resulted in a series of five podcasts which are now available to listen to on…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Mayo and Sligo winners in the 2021 Ocean Hero Awards

    There were Mayo and Sligo winners in the 2021 Ocean Hero Awards. The awards honour groups, individuals, communities and businesses for their outstanding voluntary work and commitment to their coastlines and communities. Each year, the Ocean Hero Awards honour…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Mental Health Commission publishes report into Mayo facility

    The Mental Health Commission (MHC) published four inspection reports this week that included a facility in county Mayo. The Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission, John Farrelly, commended all the centres for their high rates of compliance but warned…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Car crashes into numerous parked vehicles in Kiltimagh

    Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision on Aidan Street in Kiltimagh yesterday evening. They arrived at the scene at approximately 5:15pm. A vehicle travelling in the area struck a number of parked vehicles. No injuries were reported. The road…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Over 50s can avail of Covid vaccine boosters from today

    Appointments for a booster Covid-19 vaccine will be offered to people over 50 from today. Walk-in centres will also be open to those in the age cohort. Up to now only people over 60 or those with underlying conditions have been able to avail of a third dose.
  • Dec 09, 2021

    New supports set for the hospitality and live events sector

    New business supports for the hospitality and live events sector will be confirmed today. The Government has agreed increased business supports for industries impacted by the latest restrictions. The measures will likely include enhanced CRSS payments and…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Many homes remain without power in the aftermath of Storm Barra

    8,000 homes and businesses are still without power this morning in the aftermath of Storm Barra. The majority of those affected are along Atlantic coastal counties and in the south-east, with ESB crews working into the night to restore power. The largest…
  • Dec 09, 2021

    Funeral arrangements announced for former Galway hurler who died in N18 crash

    The man who died in a 2-vehicle collision in Co Galway on Tuesday was a well-known former hurler in Co Galway. The crash occurred at Kiltartan, on the N18 between Ardrahan and Gort, shortly after 3.30pm Tuesday, as Storm Barra raged across the West. The…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Two vehicle crash in Claregalway

    A two vehicle road traffic collision occurred between Claregalway and Loughgeorge this afternoon. The crash occurred just before 4pm. No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing.
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Crash on the M17 in Galway

    Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the M17 between the Tuam and Roscommon exits. A car and articulated truck collided. No injuries have been reported at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Latest Covid-19 figures

    4,152 new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed this evening. 543 Covid patients are currently hospitalised, with 118 of these in ICU. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan is urging people to prioritise their booster vaccine appointment, as soon as they're…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Storm Barra update - 20,000 customers still without power

    Schools and creches will reopen tomorrow across the country. Meanwhile, a status yellow wind alert remains in place until 6pm in Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim. While winds have eased across the southern half of Ireland, Met Eireann says it will remain windy…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Mayo Senator welcomes new €50 million Tourism Business Continuity Programme

    A €50 million Tourism Business Continuity Programme has been announced today by Fáilte Ireland. Applications for the first two phases of the funding will open in January, and Mayo Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers says it will provide vital support for the…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Schools across the region to reopen tomorrow

    Schools will reopen tomorrow across the country. The Department of Education's thanked, staff, parents and the emergency services for their support during Storm Barra. Meanwhile, a status yellow wind alert remains in place until 6pm in Donegal, Sligo and…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Man fatally injured in Co Galway yesterday has been named locally

    Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road collision on the N18 near Gort yesterday evening. Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Kiltartan, between Ardrahan and Gort. shortly after 3.30pm yesterday, as Storm Barra raged across the West.…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Latest JNLR survey shows Midwest Radio most popular local station in the country

    Midwest Radio continues to be the most popular local radio station in the country, according to the latest JNLR listenership survey published this afternoon. Midwest Radio's Yesterday Listened figure of 60% is the highest of any local radio station in…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    ESB hopes to have power restored to most areas by this evening

    The clean-up is now underway, after Storm Barra swept across Connacht last night, downing trees in many areas, upending wheelie bins and leaving debris on roads and footpaths. While no serious incidents were reported in Co Mayo, county council crews were out…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    LISTEN: Debate on planning approval for N6 Galway City Ring Road

    An Bord Pleanála have given approval for the proposed N6 Galway City Ring Road. The project, which could cost up to €600 million, would comprise of dual and single lane carriageways, over an 18 kilometre route. The decision follows months of deliberations and…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Missing Persons Helpline Ireland reissue public appeal for information on missing Galway man

    Gardai are again appealing to the public for information in locating a Galway man missing since early last month (November). A public appeal has been reissued by the Missing Persons Helpline Ireland for 32 year old Stephen Cunningham who is missing since 2nd…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Covid-19 vaccines approved for children aged 5-11

    The National Immunisation Advisory Committee has approved the use of Covid-19 vaccines in children aged 5 to 11. The advice was given to Government today, and the Health Minister has accepted its recommendations. Up to now, vaccines had only been approved for…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Appeal lodged with ABP over new Lidl store in Tubbercurry

    An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala on the planning permission granted for a new Lidl store in Tubbercurry, Co. Sligo. Sligo County Council had granted the permission that is now being objected to. Lidl Ireland Property Executive, Brian Smyth says…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Contract signed for works on Claremorris Swimming Pool

    The contract has been signed for necessary works on the Claremorris Swimming Pool which includes a retiling contract valued at € 660,000 The main contractor is Michael Lynch of Clare Tile & Marble ltd. Local Fine Gael councillor Tom Connolly has welcomed the…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Pfizer sees '40-fold reduction in antibodies' against Omicron

    The Pfizer vaccine may be up to 40 times less effective against the Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to early tests. Researchers from the Africa Health Research Institute - who've looked at very limited samples - say antibodies from the jab still gave…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Councillor "bitterly disappointed" as over a million euro in funding pulled from Clew Bay Greenway Project

    A Westport based councillor says he is flabbergasted and bitterly disappointed to see funding for the Clew Bay Greenway being pulled. Mayo County Council has to hand back over a million euro to the Dept that had been secured for the project in 2019, because…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Castlebar businessman believes his missing brother may still be alive

    Castlebar optician Mark Deely says there's a possibility his brother Trevor is still alive, after being missing for 21 years. He's issued a new appeal for information on the Naas man - over two decades after he vanished in Dublin. Trevor was last seen on CCTV…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Motorists advised of extensive debris on roads across the region this morning

    Gardai across the region are advising motorists this morning to slow down and take due caution with extensive debris, trees and branches on many roads in the aftermath of last night’s storm. There are reports of some localised flooding on roads in the…
  • Dec 08, 2021

    Power outages across Mayo this morning in the wake of Storm Barra

    There are householders and businesses across the region without electricity this morning after last night’s strong winds. The supply went down in a number of areas last night, and according to ESB’s Powercheck website this morning, most areas will not have…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Man dies in road collision in Co. Galway

    Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:35pm today, on the N18 at Kiltartan in County Galway. The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, a man in his 70s, was…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    All schools in Mayo, Galway & Sligo to remain closed tomorrow

    All schools currently or forecast to be in a Red or Orange weather alert area tomorrow should remain closed. The Department of Education says this will allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place. This includes counties Donegal, Sligo,…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    In excess of five thousand new Covid-19 cases this evening

    5,590 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed today. 505 Covid19 patients are in hospital, that's down from 536 yesterday. 117 are in ICU, a decrease from 110. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says the trajectory of the disease remains uncertain, and…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Annual Foxford SVP collection this weekend

     St. Patrick's Society of St Vincent de Paul Conference in Foxford is reminding local people that they are holding their annual appeal this coming weekend, Satueday and Sunday, the 11th and 12th of December. There are donation stands with envelopes located in…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    1.1 million euro lost to the development of the Clew Bay Greenway, as MCC fails to comply with funding scheme

    Mayo County Council has to hand back 1.1 million euro to the Department for monies it was allocated for the Clew Bay Greenway in west Mayo, and pay a further 160,000 euro in penalties for failing to comply with a dept scheme, known as the Outdoor Recreation…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Government to provide resources to put HEPA air filters in classrooms

    The Taoiseach says the Government will provide resources to put HEPA air filters in classrooms. But Micheál Martin says they may not be needed in every classroom, and government data questions the real world application of such filters. Opposition parties…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Mayo County Council update on Storm Barra

    The orange wind warning for Mayo and Galway remains in place until 6am tomorrow morning, and an orange wind warning has also been issued for Sligo and Leitrim overnight, from 8pm this evening. Roscommon and other counties in the midlands can also expect very…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Severe winds expected this afternoon & evening across the West

    The worst is yet to come. That's according to Met Eireann, as Storm Barra moves in from the Atlantic, bringing severe or damaging gusts and the possibility of coastal flooding. This morning saw a number of trees down in areas across Co Mayo, while road…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    50% capacity will impact on upcoming shows at TF Royal Theatre, Castlebar

    Irish rock band Kodaline have postponed this Sunday night's concert at the TF Royal Theatre in Castlebar, due to the latest Covid-19 restrictions on indoor concerts. New restrictions which come into effect today will see the capacity at indoor events limited…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    2021 Bohola Post hits the shelves

    The 49th Edition of the Bohola Post has hit the shelves. This year's edition has a number of tributes to the former parish priest of Bohola, the late Canon Michael Joyce, who passed away this year. The 120 page edition has all the news of Bohola NS, Bohola…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Flooding and trees down causing problems for motorists in Mayo this morning

    In the past hour (9am -10am), Mayo county council has been contacted to deal with trees down on the Bahra road, Bonniconlon, another on the R331 at Lehinch, another at Meelick in the Swinford area and another on the Kiltimagh to Balla road. Council crews are…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Difficult road conditions across the region this morning

    Gardai across the region are advising road users to be aware of extensive surface water on roads this morning.There is also extensive debris and branches on the roads in places, as Storm Barra hits western counties. A tree is down on the Thomastown-…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Sittings of Circuit Court in Castlebar cancelled this week

    The sittings of the Circuit Court for Castlebar for this week have been cancelled. All cases are adjourned to the next term.If there are any issues arising, you are advised to contact the Court Office in Castlebar by phone on 094 9043800 or by email…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    A number of Covid Vaccination Clinics in the west cancelled today

    Due to Storm Barra, a number of Covid 19 Vaccination Clinics in western counties are cancelled today. They include the Mayo centre at Breaffy, Castlebar, the Galway centre at the racecourse in the city, the Sligo centre at the racecourse in Sligo, and the…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Storm winds knock out electricity supply in parts of Mayo and Galway

    The strong winds are already knocking out power for some customers along the west coast this morning. Since just before 7am electricity is out on part of Achill island impacting on 177 households and businesses. The estimated restoration time is 10.30am this…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    New school building for Culleens National School can proceed to construction

    There's good news this morning for students and staff at Culleens National School on the Killala Road in Ballina. The Department of Education has confirmed that, following a long campaign, the new school building can proceed to construction. The new school…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Storm Barra starting to impact across the region this morning

    Gardai across the region are advising road users to be aware of extensive surface water on roads this morning. There is also extensive debris and branches on the roads in places. A tree is down on the road between Belcarra and Manulla outside Castlebar this…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Mayo farmer who died after cow attack will be laid to rest on Thursday

    The north Mayo farmer, who died after being attacked by a cow over the weekend, will be laid to rest on Thursday. 77-year old Paddy Geraghty from Mullaghroe North, Clogher, Belmullet was checking on the newly-calved cow on Saturday evening when the animal…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Gardai advise against unnecessary travel in areas with red or orange warnings

    An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public to take care and exercise caution as ‘Storm Barra’ impacts across the country. As you heard, Met Éireann has issued orange and red wind warnings for counties along the west coast from 6am this morning for a 24-hour…
  • Dec 07, 2021

    Schools closed across Mayo & Galway as Storm Barra hits the country

    A Status Red Wind Warning is now in place for Cork and Kerry as Storm Barra hits the country. A red alert for Co Clare will also come into effect from four o'clock this afternoon. Gusts in excess of 130 kilometres per hour are expected, and homes are…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    2,950 new cases of Covid-19

    2,950 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this evening As of 8am today, 536 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 110 are in ICU. Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health has again appealed to people who may experience…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    Schools should close tomorrow in areas under a red or orange weather warning

    The Department of Education is advising that all schools covered by the Red and Orange weather warnings should not open tomorrow. Counties Mayo and Galway are currently under a status orange wind warning, while Clare, Kerry and Cork are under a red alert for…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    Status orange wind warning for Mayo & Galway as Storm Barra approaches

    Storm Barra is heading for Ireland, with a status red wind warning issued for Cork and Kerry. Met Eireann say it will bring damaging gusts in excess of 130 kilometres per hour. An orange wind warning will also come into effect for 8 other counties including…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    Principals welcome new guidance on face masks in primary schools

    The Department of Education has rowed back on a controversial instruction issued to schools last week, which directed that children from 3rd class upwards should be refused entry to school if they decline to wear a facemask without a medical reason. In a…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    All-night vigil at Knock Shrine cancelled due to storm warnings

    As Storm Barra approaches, Knock Shrine has cancelled tomorrow night's All-Night Vigil. The Vigil was due to take place on Tuesday night, into the early hours of Wednesday morning - the Feast of the Immaculate Conception - but due to the weather warnings in…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    Mayo farmer dies after being attacked by newly calved cow

    A 77-year-old man has died after being attacked by a newly calved cow on a North Mayo farm. Patrick Geraghty, who lived and farmed in Mullaghroe North in Erris, was checking on the cow on Saturday evening when the animal charged at him. Mr Geraghty, who was…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    People in their 50's may get their boosters earlier than planned

    People in their 50s may get their boosters earlier than planned. The cohort was due to start getting appointments from mid-December, but the HSE now says they may begin to be issued sooner. Boosters will initially be administered by appointment only but its…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    Mask rule for primary school children revised by Department

    The Department of Education has revised it's rules for mask wearing among primary school children. Last week it advised that all kids in third class and above wear one, and that they should be sent home if they declined without a medical reason. However in…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    Work to start next year on €6.2 million Murrisk Community Water project

    Work is expected to start next year on the Murrisk community water project, which would see a quality water supply being brought from Lough Mask to the 600-700 homes in the Murrisk, Lecanvey and Kilsallagh areas of Westport. Homeowners having been putting up…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    Man remains in serious condition in hospital following collision in East Mayo yesterday

    A man remains in a serious condition in hospital this morning following a road traffic collision yesterday. Gardaí attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the Knock Road in Kilkelly, Co. Mayo yesterday afternoon shortly after 1pm.. A car and a…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    Status Orange alert issued for Galway with Storm Barra on the way

    Homeowners in the south and west are preparing for 'Storm Barra' which will hit Ireland tomorrow. A Status Orange Alert's to take effect for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway from 6am. Gusts of up to 130 kilometres per hour are expected and Met…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    Third level students to be given free antigen tests on campus

    Third level students are to be given free antigen tests on campus. The Government is to announce a 9 million euro fund for colleges to provide the tests. Last week, the Government abandoned plans to subsise antigen tests, saying many retail outlets had…
  • Dec 06, 2021

    Hospitality groups to meet Tanaiste later to discuss supports for the sector

    Hospitality groups will meet with the Tanaiste and Minister for Tourism later to discuss supports for the sector. It follows the announcement that restrictions will be reintroduced tomorrow to deal high Covid case numbers. People who lose their jobs as a…
  • Dec 05, 2021

    Over 5,000 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed this evening

    The Department of Health has reported an additional 5,156 new covid cases today. Meanwhile the number of patients in hospital is up 16 on yesterday's figure, the total is now 503. Of these patients, 110 are receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. 20…
  • Dec 05, 2021

    Section of N17 remains closed following collision near Kilkelly

    A section of the N17 road remains closed to traffic following a serious collision on the Knock Road near Kilkelly. Gardai have confirmed that a car and a motorbike were involved in a crash at around 1 o'clock this afternoon close to the Applegreen service…
  • Dec 05, 2021

    Storm Barra on the way on Tuesday

    Storm Barra is set to hit Ireland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Met Eireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rain have been forecast. Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties, with severe or damaging gusts…
  • Dec 05, 2021

    Booster vaccination clinics across the West today

    The Covid-19 vaccination programme is continuing today across the region. At the Breaffy House Resort in Castlebar, a booster clinic is taking place today for healthcare workers - that's between 1.30 and 5.30 this afternoon. At the Kilbride vaccination centre…
  • Dec 05, 2021

    Met Eireann issues weather advisory for Tuesday & Wednesday

    Gardai are advising motorists of black ice in parts of Co Mayo this morning. Black ice has been reported on the Ballinrobe to Westport road, and on the Bangor to Bellacorrick road, and motorists are advised to take extra caution in these areas. Meanwhile, a…
  • Dec 05, 2021

    No Covid-19 patients in ICU at Mayo or Sligo University Hospitals

    Here, the Department of Health reported a further 5,622 cases of Covid-19 yesterday. As of 8am this morning, there are 503 patients in hospitals being treated for the virus, up 16 on the same time yesterday. Of these, 114 Covid patients are in intensive care.…
  • Dec 05, 2021

    Passengers into Ireland from today need proof of a negative Covid-19 test

    From today, anyone arriving to an airport or sea port in the Republic of Ireland will need proof of a negative Covid-19 test. The tests must be professionally taken, as the Government will not accept a self-test. The new rules are that people arriving into…
  • Dec 04, 2021

    Missing person located in South Mayo following search operation

    A search operation has successfully located someone missing in South Mayo. The person went missing in the Erriff area yesterday and an Garda Siochana, Mayo Mountain Rescue and Galway Mountain Rescue teams mobilised. The search operation intensified early this…
  • Dec 04, 2021

    Hospitality is the 'whipping boy' for public health messaging yet again- Galway publican

    The hospitality sector is being used as a whipping boy for public health messaging. That's the view of the Galway Vintners Chair Joe Sheridan, who says booking in bars and restaurants took a cliff edge fall ten days ago with the speculation of a return to…