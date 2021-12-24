People coming home to the West from the UK for Christmas are being urged to take an antigen test every day for five days.

It's part of efforts to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant Covid strain here as well as in the UK.

Also, students coming home from college are urged to use the free antigen tests supplied through the third-level institutions before visiting grandparents or vulnerable relatives over the festive season.

The HSE's Director of Public Health in the West, Mayo's Dr Breda Smyth says antigen tests have a role to play, but it's important that they are used correctly....