Tickets will be required for nightclubs and late night events from tomorrow.

At a meeting with Government officials today, industry representatives were told there will be no grace period for implementing them, as the sector had requested.

Guidelines outlining how the new system will work were published last Friday.

Regulations, which legally underpin the guidelines and will contain more detail on how they operate, are expected to be signed by the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, later this evening.

People going to late night events will need to book tickets at least an hour in advance.

There will also be no congregating outside venues.