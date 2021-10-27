Mayo Senator Paddy Burke has proposed putting a proper weir system in place on three Castlebar lakes, as a means to hold back the flow of the water that leads eventually into the River Moy, in an effort to alleviate a flooding problem downstream.

Senator Burke was speaking on the matter in the Seanad during a Green Party motion looking nationally at the importance of controlling the flow of water. He believes the idea of erecting the weirs at Lough Lannagh, Bilberry Lake and Islandeady Lake deserves to be seriously considered.

Mayo County Council working with the OPW, he says would be required to take responsibility for letting floods go when necessary, and for closing the weirs or taking charge of whatever other systems might be in place, in order to hold back the water upstream.

The Fine Gael Senator has been outlining his proposal to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley..