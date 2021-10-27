The delays for patients at the Emergency Dept’s of hospitals across the region continue today.

There are 54 patients on trolleys today waiting for admission to University Hospital Galway. That’s the highest number nationally, according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the IMNO.

There are 28 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to Sligo University Hospital, 25 at Mayo University Hospital and 19 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally today there are 499 patients on trolleys waiting for hospital admission.