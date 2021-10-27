Tributes are being paid today to Bonniconlon native, Dublin based, the late Paddy Moran.

He died last night at the age of 78, following an illness.

Paddy was a man devoted to his native county and everything connected to it.

He was long-time member of the Mayo Association in Dublin, serving as a former Chairman and President, and a current committee member with the Mayo Association.

He was also on the Board of The Fr Peyton Centre in Attymass where he served since its foundation more than twenty years ago.

Paddy is survived by his wife Bridie, sons Shane and Ken, his sister Agnes, brother Chris and extended family.

Fr Steve Gibson is the Spiritual Director of the Fr Peyton Centre in Attymass, he describes the late Paddy Moran as a large man in stature, with a great love of everything Mayo..

He told Midwest News that it was with great sadness that they learned of his passing yesterday…