Mayo native Adrian Flannelly has been acknowledged for his work with the Irish Diaspora in the United States.

The Attymass native has been presented with a 2021 Presidential Distinguished Service Award.

Adrian Flannelly has been a leading member of the Irish community in New York since his emigration in 1959, and has played a prominent role in immigration reform lobbying in the US.

The host of Irish Radio USA was instrumental in the Morrison Visa programme, helping thousands of undocumented Irish immigrants already in America to obtain a legal pathway to staying there, and he also played a crucial role in the development of the Irish Hunger memorial in Battery City Park.

Mayo Fianna Fail Deputy Dara Calleary says this is a distinguished award for a person of the utmost integrity, who has worked tirelessly on behalf of the Irish-American community in New York.