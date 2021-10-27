An Bord Pleanala has given the go-ahead for a 15-metre telecommunications mast near Croagh Patrick.

The board has overturned the recommendation of its own inspector in allowing the Eircom mast to go ahead.

Following the decision in April by Mayo County Council to grant permission to Eircom Ltd for a 15-metre mast with antennae and dishes at Carrowkeel, Murrisk, two third-party objections were lodged with An Bord Pleanala - both claiming the development would have an adverse impact on the visual amenities of the area around Croagh Patrick.

The board's inspector recommended that planning permission be refused, saying the proposed development would be in a sensitive location on a designated scenic route, with views northward towards Clew bay, and would be contrary to Mayo County Council's Development Plan, where it's an objective of the council to locate telecommunications masts in non-scenic areas.

However, An Bord Pleanala has now overruled the recommendation of its own inspector, and has given the green light for Eircom to proceed with the mast, with revised conditions.