The death has taken place of long-time member of the Mayo Association in Dublin Paddy Moran.

A native of Bonniconlon, Paddy was a former Chairman and President, and current committee member with the Mayo Association.

He lived in Beaumont in Dublin, but passed away last night at the age of 78 following an illness.

He's survived by his wife Bridie, sons Shane and Ken, his sister Agnes, brother Chris and extended family.

Attymass native Noel Howley, PRO of the Mayo Association in Dublin, says Paddy Moran will be remembered as a kind and generous man....