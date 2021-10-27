40 new jobs have been announced for the Galway Gaeltacht.

ÉireComposites has secured a multi-million euro contract with Spirit AeroSystems to provide structural components for business jets and commercial airliners.

As a result, the company looking to create 40 new jobs over the next 3 years at their facility in Indreabhán in Co Galway.

EireComposites, which operates and accredited composites manufacturing and testing facility, currently employs 60 people.

It's a client company of Údarás na Gaeltachta, which has welcomed the news of 40 new jobs, and says it shows that innovation and creativity do not always occur in urban areas.

Udaras says EireComposite's progress to date is a vote of confidence in the people of the Connemara Gaeltacht.