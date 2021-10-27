The Chief Medical Officer says the health service is under 'significant pressure', due to the worsening Covid-19 situation.

Dr Tony Holohan says he's 'increasingly worried' about the rise in cases across the country.

The five-day moving average now stands at 2,131 - which is 40 per cent higher than two weeks ago.

While Mayo currently has the lowest 7-day incidence rate of the virus nationally, both Leitrim and Roscommon have a 7-day rate above the national average.

Numbers of Covid patients in ICU are up 22% in the last week, while the number of Covid patients in hospital is up 41% in the past fortnight.

A further 2,193 cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday, with 513 people in hospital with the disease, 97 of whom are in intensive care.