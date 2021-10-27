A threat of gun violence made to the office of Sinn Féin's Justice spokesman Martin Kenny has been referred to Gardai.

It is understood the Sligo / Leitrim TD’s office was contacted by phone yesterday by a caller who said they were on their way to Leinster House with a firearm.

As the Dail is in recess this week, Deputy Kenny was not there are the time, but the threat was issued to a member of his staff shortly after 11am yesterday morning.

It's understood his office received a call from someone who made threats against Gardai and TDS

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin called for a review into the security of TDs amid concerns that threats and violence against politicians are on the rise internationally, following the fatal stabbing of British Tory MP David Amess

Two years ago, Martin Kenny was the victim of an arson attack outside his house in Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, when his car was burned in the early hours of the morning.

Deputy Kenny is condemning yesterday's incident...