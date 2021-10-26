Kelly’s Butchers Newport has secured another national award.

It has taken the title of Family Food/Drink Producer of the Year at the

2021 Energia Family Business Awards.

The awards provide a platform for businesses at home and abroad to be recognized for their work and contribution to the Irish economy and to communities across the entire island of Ireland.

The theme of this year’s event was recognising the resilient spirit that has come to the fore in response to the unprecedented challenges that the pandemic has presented.

There were 18 category award winners announced nationally.