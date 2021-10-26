Two five-year plans, aiming to cut Irish greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade, have been released.

The Climate Change Advisory Council is targeting cuts of 4.8pc a year up to 2025, followed by 8.3pc annually for a further 5 years.

Climate Action Minister Eamon Ryan says sector-by-sector targets will be published in the weeks ahead, and each "will need to play its part".

However, it's not good enough that all farmers will be targetted by reductions in emissions, when many are already carbon-neutral.

That's according to Mayo's Gerry Loftus, founder of the Rural Ireland Organisation who has blamed the failed policies in recent years for not impacting on climate change.

Speaking to Midwest News / Paula Donnellan, Mr Loftus said it's sad to see how rural Ireland will be impacted by these proposals for emission reductions....