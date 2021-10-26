The need for permits to fish on the River Suck is damaging local tourism, according to a Roscommon County Councillor.

Ballintubber-based Councillor Anthony Waldron is calling on the local authority to liaise with Minister Eamon Ryan and Inland Fisheries Ireland, and review the current necessity for a permit costing €45 to fish the River Suck.

His motion recently got the backing of his colleagues on Roscommon County Council, and the Ballinsloe Municipal District.

Councillor Waldron, who's also Chairperson of the Suck Valley Way, says abolishing the need for permits would help to promote tourism in the Roscommon / Galway area,

as he explained to Paula Donnellan / Midwest News...