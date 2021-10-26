The number of Covid-positive patients in Irish hospitals has gone above 500 for the first time since March 1st.

513 people with the virus are currently receiving treatment - an 8 percent increase on last Tuesday.

Latest figures show there's 99 people with Covid-19 in ICUs.

In this region, there are 37 Covid patients being treated at Galway University Hospital, 18 at Sligo University Hospital and 11 at Mayo University Hospital - all three hospitals have seen an increase in Covid patients since last Friday.