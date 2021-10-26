Long delays can be expected again today for patients waiting in the Emergency Departments of hospitals across the region.

There are 41 patients on trolleys waiting for beds at University Hospital Galway, 29 patients on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, 26 at Mayo University Hospital and 21 patients waiting on trolleys at Portiuncula University Hospital today, according to the latest figures from the INMO.

Nationally there are 477 patients on trolleys waiting for hospital admissions, with the highest number at University Hospital Limerick, at 64.