13.5% of all drivers in counties Mayo and Roscommon currently have penalty points on their licence for speeding.

The figure is higher in Galway at 15% of drivers, and just over 11% in Sligo and Leitrim.

The Road Safety Authority figures show motorists in Wexford and Wicklow are the most likely to have penalty points, while Donegal has the lowest rate nationally.

It comes as Gardai have begun to crack down on speeding and driving offences on rural roads to reduce the number of road deaths in the coming months.

Operation Teorainn has been introduced nationwide to target a range of offences including learner drivers travelling unaccompanied, and road transport offences.

Almost 80% of all fatal crashes occur on rural roads.