In Mayo, at present, people almost have a better chance of winning the lotto than getting through to their GP or securing a hospital bed.

That’s the view of Castlebar councillor Michael Kilcoyne and he says it’s a frightening and distressing reality.

There are 26 patients on trolleys again today awaiting admission into Mayo University Hospital, and he says this high number of patients on trolleys is ongoing for weeks now. There are 200 vacancies for staff at the hospital at present, and he adds that he has been contacted recently by people who say they have rung their GP in excess of 80 times before getting any answer.

